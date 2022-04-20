Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Waco
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Waco on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#11. Bubba's 33
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2601 Interstate 35 S, Waco, TX 76706-3806
#10. Portofino's Authentic Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 725 Austin Ave, Waco, TX 76701-2019
#9. DoubleDave's Pizzaworks
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 160 N New Rd, Waco, TX 76710-6930
#8. Chuck's Pizza Pasta & Wings
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4315 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX 76710-1911
#7. Portofino Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1845 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX 76708-3736
#6. 900 Degrees Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 315 S University Parks Dr Suite 100, Waco, TX 76701-2239
#5. Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 824 Hewitt Dr Suite 900, Waco, TX 76712-6656
#4. Shorty's Pizza Shack
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 1712 S 12th St, Waco, TX 76706-2114
#3. Poppa Rollo's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 703 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710-4848
#2. Baris
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 904 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710-4754
#1. MOROSO Wood Fired Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4700 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710-4661
