Milwaukee, WI

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Milwaukee

By Stacker
 2 days ago

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Milwaukee on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#28. DiModa Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1758 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1552
#27. Carini's La Conca D'Oro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3468 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-2823
#26. Dom & Phil DeMarinis Original Recipes

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1211 E Conway St Bay View, Milwaukee, WI 53207
#25. Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grll

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 509 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-6201
#24. Caradaro Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 5010 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, WI 53208-2622
#23. Proof Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 139 E Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
#22. Sal's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2040 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233-2098
#21. Filippo's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6915 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53219-1945
#20. Cataro's Italian Villa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5641 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53214-5265
#19. Lisa's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2961 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211
#18. Ian's Pizza Milwaukee

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2035 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202
#17. Calderone Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8001 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217-2647
#16. Classic Slice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2797 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2265
#15. Balistreri's Bluemound Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6501 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213-4063
#14. Pizzeria Scotty

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 9022 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227-4432
#13. Calderone Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (480 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 842 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1701
#12. Maria's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5025 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53219
#11. Organ Piper Music Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4353 S 108th St Greenfield, WI, Milwaukee, WI 53228-2502
#10. Pizza man

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2597 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-4242
#9. National Pizza Pub & Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5501 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53214-3414
#8. Tenuta's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2995 S Clement Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2469
#7. Fixture Pizza Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 623 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-1616
#6. Ned's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3246 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215
#5. Zaffiro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1724 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1806
#4. Santino's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 352 E Stewart St, Milwaukee, WI 53207-1243
#3. San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 838 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1701
#2. Balistreri's Italian-American Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 812 N 68th St, Milwaukee, WI 53213-3909
#1. Transfer Pizzeria Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-4041
