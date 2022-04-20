ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Atlanta

By Stacker
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Atlanta on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#30. Johnny's New York Style Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1810 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-4924
Tripadvisor

#29. Rosati's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4629 Wieuca Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342-3307
Tripadvisor

#28. Chris' Pizza House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2911 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329-3909
Tripadvisor

#27. Cameli's Gourmet Pizza Joint

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 699 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Ste 12, Atlanta, GA 30308-1859
Tripadvisor

#26. Harry's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2150 Powers Ferry Rd SE C, Atlanta, GA 30339
Tripadvisor

#25. Ray's New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 26 5th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308-1002
Tripadvisor

#24. Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Midtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 931 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Tripadvisor

#23. Osteria 832

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 832 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-4507
Tripadvisor

#22. Ammazza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 591 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312-1935
Tripadvisor

#21. Grant Central Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 451 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312-3227
Tripadvisor

#20. Buckhead Pizza Co.

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30326-1001
Tripadvisor

#19. Fellini's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1634 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-2153
Tripadvisor

#18. Avellinos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1328 Windsor Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30319-2641
Tripadvisor

#17. Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3202 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345-2206
Tripadvisor

#16. Your Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 123 Perimeter Center West Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30346
Tripadvisor

#15. Piu Bello Buckhead

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3330 Piedmont Rd NE 27A, Atlanta, GA 30305
Tripadvisor

#14. Savage Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 484 Moreland Ave NE Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30307-3426
Tripadvisor

#13. Varasano's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2171 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30309-6300
Tripadvisor

#12. Double Zero

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1577 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Tripadvisor

#11. Blue Moon Pizza Buckhead

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Healthy
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 325 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-5709
Tripadvisor

#10. Mellow Mushroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 Powers Ferry Rd SE Ste G3, Atlanta, GA 30067
Tripadvisor

#9. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-1162
Tripadvisor

#8. Nancy’s Chicago Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-1920
Tripadvisor

#7. Varuni Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1540 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-5306
Tripadvisor

#6. Slice Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 85 Poplar St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-2122
Tripadvisor

#5. Crispina Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Cobb Pkwy SE Ste 208, Atlanta, GA 30339-8002
Tripadvisor

#4. Fritti

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-1911
Tripadvisor

#3. Amalfi Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 Andrew Young International Blvd NE 2nd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303
Tripadvisor

#2. Mellow Mushroom Downtown Atlanta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 West Peachtree St Suite #1, Atlanta, GA 30308
Tripadvisor

#1. Max's Coal Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (753 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1632
