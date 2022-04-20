bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Boston

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Boston on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. New Market Pizza & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 850 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02118-2604

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1282 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215-4448

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Regina’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 700 Atlantic Ave South Station, Boston, MA 02111-2813

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Za

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 350 3rd St Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA 02142-1136

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Florina Pizzeria and Paninoteca

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16 Derne St in back of State House, Boston, MA 02114-4203

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. The Upper Crust

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 20 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114-4602

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Ducali Pizzeria & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 289 Causeway Street North End, Boston, MA 02114

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Pasta Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 30 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110-3345

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Figs by Todd English

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 67 Main St, Boston, MA 02129-3738

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Mast's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 45 Province St, Boston, MA 02108-4124

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Ciao! Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 59 Williams St, Chelsea, MA 02150-3807

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. pizzeria regina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1 Faneuil Hall Market Pl Flr 1, Boston, MA 02109-6117

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Woody's Grill and Tap

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 58 Hemenway St, Boston, MA 02115-2910

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Crush Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 107 State St, Boston, MA 02109-2908

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (431 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 Boylston St Spc 155 Suite 155,Prudential Center, Boston, MA 02199-7025

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. The Salty Pig

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (516 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 130 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116-5118

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Regina Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 1330 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215-4229

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Area Four Kendall Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 Technology Sq #416, Cambridge, MA 02139-3521

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Antico Forno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,013 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 93 Salem St Outside Dining Available, Boston, MA 02113-2217

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Rina's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 371 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1929

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Pastoral

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 345 Congress Street, Fort Point, Boston, MA 02210-1222

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Brewer's Fork

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7 Moulton St, Boston, MA 02129-3115

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Benevento's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (462 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 111 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-2245

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. FIGS by Todd English

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (414 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 42 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114-4604

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Quattro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (592 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 264 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Locale Boston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 352 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1911

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Santarpio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (608 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 111 Chelsea St, Boston, MA 02128-1937

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Picco Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 513 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116-6306

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Regina Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,839 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 11 1/2 Thacher St, Boston, MA 02113-1539

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Galleria Umberto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 289 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1810

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor