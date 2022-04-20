Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Boston
bbernard // Shutterstock
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Boston on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
Tripadvisor
#30. New Market Pizza & Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 850 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02118-2604
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Blaze Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1282 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215-4448
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Regina’s Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 700 Atlantic Ave South Station, Boston, MA 02111-2813
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Za
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 350 3rd St Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA 02142-1136
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Florina Pizzeria and Paninoteca
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16 Derne St in back of State House, Boston, MA 02114-4203
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. The Upper Crust
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 20 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114-4602
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Ducali Pizzeria & Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 289 Causeway Street North End, Boston, MA 02114
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Pasta Beach
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110-3345
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Figs by Todd English
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 67 Main St, Boston, MA 02129-3738
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Mast's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 45 Province St, Boston, MA 02108-4124
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Ciao! Pizza & Pasta
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 59 Williams St, Chelsea, MA 02150-3807
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. pizzeria regina
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1 Faneuil Hall Market Pl Flr 1, Boston, MA 02109-6117
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Woody's Grill and Tap
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 58 Hemenway St, Boston, MA 02115-2910
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Crush Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 107 State St, Boston, MA 02109-2908
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. California Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 Boylston St Spc 155 Suite 155,Prudential Center, Boston, MA 02199-7025
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. The Salty Pig
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (516 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116-5118
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Regina Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1330 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215-4229
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Area Four Kendall Square
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 Technology Sq #416, Cambridge, MA 02139-3521
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Antico Forno
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,013 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 93 Salem St Outside Dining Available, Boston, MA 02113-2217
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Rina's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 371 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1929
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Pastoral
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 345 Congress Street, Fort Point, Boston, MA 02210-1222
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Brewer's Fork
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7 Moulton St, Boston, MA 02129-3115
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Benevento's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (462 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-2245
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. FIGS by Todd English
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (414 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 42 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114-4604
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Quattro
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (592 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 264 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2303
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Locale Boston
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 352 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1911
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Santarpio's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (608 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 111 Chelsea St, Boston, MA 02128-1937
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Picco Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 513 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116-6306
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Regina Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,839 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 11 1/2 Thacher St, Boston, MA 02113-1539
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Galleria Umberto
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 289 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor
