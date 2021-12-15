13 Holiday Mugs With Seasonal Designs & Nods To Your Fave Movies

‘Tis the season, folks. ‘Tis the season for Christmas classics! But rather than focussing on the likes “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Story,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Christmas Vacation,” and “Elf”–all films I love unconditionally– I thought I’d take a little time to focus on 5 unconventional Christmas treasures that are completely worthy of viewing during the most wonderful time of the year. It should also be noted that these titles are more of a deep-cut variety. Translation; While movies like “Die Hard,” “Gremlins,” “Black Christmas,” and “The Ref” certainly qualify, they tend to pop up on Christmas lists all the time so I’m leaving them off for that very reason. Therefore, if you’re in the mood for Christmas films that are a little more outside the box, check these out;

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO