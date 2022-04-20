Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Seattle

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Seattle on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. World Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 672 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104-2938

#29. Zeeks Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7900 E Greenlake Drive N, Seattle, WA 98103

#28. Patxi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5323 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4061

#27. Elemental Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2634 NE University Village St, Seattle, WA 98105

#26. Italian Family Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1028 Madison St, Seattle, WA 98104-1243

#25. Ballard Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5107 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4857

#24. Belltown Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2422 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1312

#23. Talarico's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4718 California Ave SW Located in the West Seattle Junction (California and Alaska intersection), Seattle, WA 98116-4413

#22. Pegasus Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2770 Alki Ave SW Ste 1, Seattle, WA 98116-5830

#21. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 660 NE Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98105-6428

#20. Flying Squirrel Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4920 S Genesee St, Seattle, WA 98118-1444

#19. Bar Cotto

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1546 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-4008

#18. Via Tribunali

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6009 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108-2762

#17. Mioposto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2139 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-2163

#16. Razzi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8523 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103-3613

#15. Mioposto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3601 S McClellan St, Seattle, WA 98144-5615

#14. Delancey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1415 NW 70th St, Seattle, WA 98117-5340

#13. Bar del Corso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3057 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144-5853

#12. The Masonry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109-4018

#11. Via Tribunali

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 913 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122-3816

#10. Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2200 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2713

#9. Tutta Bella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4411 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103-7422

#8. Pizzeria Pulcinella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10003 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98178-2548

#7. Bambino's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 401 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121-1519

#6. Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4918 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118-1744

#5. Alibi Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 85 Pike St Ste 410, Seattle, WA 98101-2001

#4. Zeeks Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (632 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 419 Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98109

#3. Serious Pie Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,811 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 316 Virginia St, Seattle, WA 98101-1117

#2. Rocco's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2228 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2017

#1. Pizzeria Credo

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4520 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-4111

