Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Seattle
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Seattle
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Seattle on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. World Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 672 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104-2938
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Zeeks Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7900 E Greenlake Drive N, Seattle, WA 98103
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Patxi's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5323 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4061
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Elemental Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2634 NE University Village St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Italian Family Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1028 Madison St, Seattle, WA 98104-1243
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Ballard Pizza Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5107 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4857
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Belltown Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2422 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1312
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Talarico's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4718 California Ave SW Located in the West Seattle Junction (California and Alaska intersection), Seattle, WA 98116-4413
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Pegasus Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2770 Alki Ave SW Ste 1, Seattle, WA 98116-5830
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 660 NE Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98105-6428
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Flying Squirrel Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4920 S Genesee St, Seattle, WA 98118-1444
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Bar Cotto
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1546 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-4008
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Via Tribunali
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6009 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108-2762
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Mioposto
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2139 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-2163
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Razzi's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8523 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103-3613
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Mioposto
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3601 S McClellan St, Seattle, WA 98144-5615
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Delancey
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1415 NW 70th St, Seattle, WA 98117-5340
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Bar del Corso
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3057 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144-5853
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. The Masonry
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109-4018
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Via Tribunali
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 913 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122-3816
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2713
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Tutta Bella
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4411 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103-7422
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Pizzeria Pulcinella
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10003 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98178-2548
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Bambino's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121-1519
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4918 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118-1744
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Alibi Room
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 85 Pike St Ste 410, Seattle, WA 98101-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Zeeks Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (632 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 419 Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98109
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Serious Pie Downtown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,811 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 316 Virginia St, Seattle, WA 98101-1117
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Rocco's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2228 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2017
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Pizzeria Credo
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4520 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-4111
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0