Seattle, WA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Seattle

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgOY7_0dNWJIRs00
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Seattle on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LV4ci_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#30. World Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 672 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104-2938
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7tkS_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#29. Zeeks Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7900 E Greenlake Drive N, Seattle, WA 98103
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRCST_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#28. Patxi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5323 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4061
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FXZh_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#27. Elemental Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2634 NE University Village St, Seattle, WA 98105
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mopb_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#26. Italian Family Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1028 Madison St, Seattle, WA 98104-1243
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23agLC_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#25. Ballard Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5107 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4857
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ws6Hv_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#24. Belltown Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2422 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1312
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Upwgq_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#23. Talarico's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4718 California Ave SW Located in the West Seattle Junction (California and Alaska intersection), Seattle, WA 98116-4413
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4631T8_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#22. Pegasus Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2770 Alki Ave SW Ste 1, Seattle, WA 98116-5830
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLABT_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#21. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 660 NE Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98105-6428
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2KCa_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#20. Flying Squirrel Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4920 S Genesee St, Seattle, WA 98118-1444
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5InV_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#19. Bar Cotto

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1546 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-4008
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5W1R_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#18. Via Tribunali

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6009 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108-2762
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UB5qf_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#17. Mioposto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2139 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-2163
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAQz6_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#16. Razzi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8523 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103-3613
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41l5MH_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mioposto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3601 S McClellan St, Seattle, WA 98144-5615
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VMLo_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#14. Delancey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1415 NW 70th St, Seattle, WA 98117-5340
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Q2Gi_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#13. Bar del Corso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3057 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144-5853
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnFf8_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Masonry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109-4018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2Ubm_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#11. Via Tribunali

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 913 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122-3816
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJP0e_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2713
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YqYR_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#9. Tutta Bella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4411 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103-7422
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsLdT_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#8. Pizzeria Pulcinella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10003 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98178-2548
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OABOz_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#7. Bambino's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121-1519
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqqzt_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#6. Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4918 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118-1744
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVytJ_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#5. Alibi Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 85 Pike St Ste 410, Seattle, WA 98101-2001
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWtyN_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#4. Zeeks Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (632 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 419 Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvYsj_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#3. Serious Pie Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,811 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 316 Virginia St, Seattle, WA 98101-1117
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01weY9_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#2. Rocco's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2228 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151rue_0dNWJIRs00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pizzeria Credo

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4520 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-4111
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

