Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#28. Puccini's Pizza Pasta
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3944 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2467
#27. Pizza King
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7045 Bluff Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46217-4187
#26. Topper's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 910 W 10th St Suite 12, Indianapolis, IN 46202-4802
#25. Byrnes Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5615 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-1554
#24. Enzo Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3940 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227-1312
#23. Giordano's
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4110 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250
#22. Goodfellas Pizzeria - Mass Ave
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 545 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
#21. Union Jack Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6225 W 25th St, Indianapolis, IN 46224-3627
#20. HotBox Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6260 Intech Commons Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46278-1671
#19. King Dough Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 452 N Highland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202-3724
#18. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4939 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-5678
#17. Union Jack Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 924 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-1938
#16. Magoo's California Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4919 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254-3321
#15. Vito Provolone's Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8031 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217-4252
#14. Diavola
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1134 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-3256
#13. Napolese Pizzeria at the Fashion Mall
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8702 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN 46240-7621
#12. Napolese
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205-1005
#11. Arni's River Ridge
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4705 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
#10. Puccini's Pizza Pasta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1508 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260-2156
#9. Bazbeaux Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 811 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220
#8. Some Guys Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6235 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46220-4543
#7. Ale Emporium
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8617 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1552
#6. Pearl Street Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 65 E Pearl St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
#5. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 43 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
#4. Giorgio's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 9 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3001
#3. Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5646 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219-6428
#2. Bazbeaux Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 334 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2109
#1. Brozinni Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8810 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8581
