Indianapolis, IN

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgOY7_0dNWJC9W00
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#28. Puccini's Pizza Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3944 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2467
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gklu2_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#27. Pizza King

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7045 Bluff Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46217-4187
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHmLu_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#26. Topper's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 910 W 10th St Suite 12, Indianapolis, IN 46202-4802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cBi0_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#25. Byrnes Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5615 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-1554
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2M82_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#24. Enzo Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3940 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227-1312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uPLB_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#23. Giordano's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4110 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gp3cI_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#22. Goodfellas Pizzeria - Mass Ave

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 545 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkONU_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#21. Union Jack Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6225 W 25th St, Indianapolis, IN 46224-3627
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdDBq_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#20. HotBox Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6260 Intech Commons Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46278-1671
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pSxT_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#19. King Dough Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 452 N Highland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202-3724
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OE3NU_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#18. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4939 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-5678
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rd4H_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#17. Union Jack Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 924 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-1938
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYQNh_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#16. Magoo's California Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4919 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254-3321
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xr46O_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#15. Vito Provolone's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8031 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217-4252
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hp0zx_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#14. Diavola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1134 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-3256
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a38t8_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#13. Napolese Pizzeria at the Fashion Mall

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8702 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN 46240-7621
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9T9h_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#12. Napolese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205-1005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVPH5_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#11. Arni's River Ridge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4705 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6iKm_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#10. Puccini's Pizza Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1508 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260-2156
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgvvf_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#9. Bazbeaux Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 811 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jj7Yj_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#8. Some Guys Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6235 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46220-4543
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Asnpn_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ale Emporium

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8617 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1552
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zs2n_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pearl Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 65 E Pearl St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOU2a_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#5. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 43 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGMVJ_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#4. Giorgio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 9 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OglA_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#3. Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5646 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219-6428
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQ8CH_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bazbeaux Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 334 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCXIq_0dNWJC9W00
Tripadvisor

#1. Brozinni Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8810 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8581
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

