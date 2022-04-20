ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Amarillo

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25S7OX_0dNWJBGn00
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Amarillo

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Amarillo on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YH1Ti_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#11. House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7609 Hillside Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-8359
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDMRE_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#10. Giovanni's Pizza & Calzone

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 4715 S Western St, Amarillo, TX 79109-5949
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xb2iE_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#9. La Bella Pizza Hillside

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7230 Hillside Rd, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXxld_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#8. Vinces Italian Pizza & Rtssr

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2413 S Western St Unit C, Amarillo, TX 79109-1553
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWztE_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#7. La Bella Pizza on Olsen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 Olsen Blvd # TX Unit 9, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piHsj_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pizza Planet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2400 Paramount Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79109-1706
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ppgop_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#5. Palio's Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3562 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-6682
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfRXS_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#4. Eddie's Napoli's V LLC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 S Taylor St, Amarillo, TX 79101-2431
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUZXF_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#3. 575 Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2803 Civic Cir, Amarillo, TX 79109-1618
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1Tll_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#2. 575 Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (786 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7710 Hillside Rd # 700, Amarillo, TX 79119-8366
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NqYy_0dNWJBGn00
Tripadvisor

#1. Fire Slice Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7306 SW 34th, Space 10 We are in the alley behind the Summit Shopping Center, Amarillo, TX 79121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

