Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Springfield

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Springfield on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#18. Bambinos Cafe on Battlefield

#17. The Hill

#16. Maso Pizza Bar

#15. Imo's Pizza

#14. The Pitch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2810 E Battlefield St Suite D, Springfield, MO 65804-4193- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 600 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4806- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Grill- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3653 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65809-2821- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American- Price: $- Address: 600 S Pickwick Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-3339- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2924 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-2051

#13. Mcsaltys

#12. Garbo's Pizzeria

#11. Vito's Kitchen

#10. Luco's Pizza

#9. Rocco's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: not available- Address: 1501 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-3703- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2101 W Chesterfield Blvd Ste C101, Springfield, MO 65807-6947- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 307 S Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2459- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $- Address: 2925 W Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807-7451- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 834 E Division St, Springfield, MO 65803-3116

#8. Bellacino's Pizza and Grinders

#7. Godfather's Pizza

#6. Neighborhood Pizza Cafe

#5. The Big Slice

#4. Arris Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4560 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-3716- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American- Price: $- Address: 5453 S State Highway Ff Battlefield, Springfield, MO 65619-9779- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 3550 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $- Address: 1450 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-1238- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1332 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-7210

#3. Pizza House

#2. Pappo's Pizzeria

#1. PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub Springfield Battlefield

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 312 Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803-2950- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 221 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2125- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 900 E Battlefield St Suite 176, Springfield, MO 65807-4811