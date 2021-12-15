Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Springfield
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Springfield on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#18. Bambinos Cafe on Battlefield- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2810 E Battlefield St Suite D, Springfield, MO 65804-4193
#17. The Hill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4806
#16. Maso Pizza Bar- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3653 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65809-2821
#15. Imo's Pizza- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 600 S Pickwick Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-3339
#14. The Pitch- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2924 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-2051
#13. Mcsaltys- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1501 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-3703
#12. Garbo's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2101 W Chesterfield Blvd Ste C101, Springfield, MO 65807-6947
#11. Vito's Kitchen- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 307 S Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2459
#10. Luco's Pizza- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2925 W Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807-7451
#9. Rocco's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 834 E Division St, Springfield, MO 65803-3116
#8. Bellacino's Pizza and Grinders- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4560 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-3716
#7. Godfather's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 5453 S State Highway Ff Battlefield, Springfield, MO 65619-9779
#6. Neighborhood Pizza Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3550 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803
#5. The Big Slice- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1450 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-1238
#4. Arris Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1332 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-7210
#3. Pizza House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 312 Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803-2950
#2. Pappo's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2125
#1. PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub Springfield Battlefield- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 E Battlefield St Suite 176, Springfield, MO 65807-4811
