ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albany

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25S7OX_0dNWJ8hr00
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albany

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7EsF_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#17. Scubber's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 186 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2pc3_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#16. Jonathan's Pizza Incorporated

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 31 N Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207-2703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvrmQ_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#15. Paesans Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1785 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVxNP_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#14. Uno Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203-5368
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZ8HX_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#13. Paesan's Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 289 Ontario St, Albany, NY 12203-1328
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtJf6_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#12. Noho Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 195 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuA4Z_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#11. SOHO Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 269 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1059
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiWNV_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#10. Demarco's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1965 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwsuK_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#9. Little Anthony's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1095 Central Ave Ste A, Albany, NY 12205-3566
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5c8g_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#8. Crispy Basil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1671 Western Ave 12203, Albany, NY 12203-4221
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbbBf_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#7. DC's Pizza & Catering

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1182 Western Ave Ste 1 Ste 1, Albany, NY 12203-3359
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fP2SO_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#6. Golden Grain Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 98 Wolf Rd Hanaford Plaza, Albany, NY 12205-1291
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQhbB_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#5. Orchard Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 68 N Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12206-2225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nEsS_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#4. I Love NY Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1825 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4735
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ulWb_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#3. Restaurant Navona

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 289 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkE7c_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#2. Ralph's Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1328 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2EbB_0dNWJ8hr00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 63 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Restaurants
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Food & Drinks
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Tavern#Restaurant Chains#Food Drink#Shutterstock Highest#American#Italian#Paesans Pizza Rating
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy