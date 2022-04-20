Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albany
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#17. Scubber's
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 186 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1116
#16. Jonathan's Pizza Incorporated
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 31 N Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207-2703
#15. Paesans Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1785 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4601
#14. Uno Pizzeria & Grill
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203-5368
#13. Paesan's Pizza & Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 289 Ontario St, Albany, NY 12203-1328
#12. Noho Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 195 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1308
#11. SOHO Pizzeria
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 269 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1059
#10. Demarco's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1965 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4501
#9. Little Anthony's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1095 Central Ave Ste A, Albany, NY 12205-3566
#8. Crispy Basil
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1671 Western Ave 12203, Albany, NY 12203-4221
#7. DC's Pizza & Catering
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1182 Western Ave Ste 1 Ste 1, Albany, NY 12203-3359
#6. Golden Grain Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 98 Wolf Rd Hanaford Plaza, Albany, NY 12205-1291
#5. Orchard Tavern
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 68 N Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12206-2225
#4. I Love NY Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1825 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4735
#3. Restaurant Navona
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 289 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123
#2. Ralph's Tavern
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1328 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5227
#1. Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 63 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2514
