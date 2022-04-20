siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albany

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#17. Scubber's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 186 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1116

#16. Jonathan's Pizza Incorporated

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 31 N Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207-2703

#15. Paesans Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1785 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4601

#14. Uno Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203-5368

#13. Paesan's Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 289 Ontario St, Albany, NY 12203-1328

#12. Noho Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 195 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1308

#11. SOHO Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 269 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1059

#10. Demarco's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1965 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4501

#9. Little Anthony's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1095 Central Ave Ste A, Albany, NY 12205-3566

#8. Crispy Basil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1671 Western Ave 12203, Albany, NY 12203-4221

#7. DC's Pizza & Catering

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1182 Western Ave Ste 1 Ste 1, Albany, NY 12203-3359

#6. Golden Grain Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 98 Wolf Rd Hanaford Plaza, Albany, NY 12205-1291

#5. Orchard Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 68 N Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12206-2225

#4. I Love NY Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1825 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4735

#3. Restaurant Navona

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 289 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123

#2. Ralph's Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1328 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5227

#1. Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 63 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2514

