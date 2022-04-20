bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Norfolk

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Norfolk on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Franco's By The Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 169 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503-1502

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Franco's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6200 N Military Hwy Ste A, Norfolk, VA 23518-5400

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. UNO Chicago Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5900 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502-2422

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Pizza Chef

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1007 E Bayview Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23503-3919

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Sal's Famous Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1207 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-2231

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Cal'z Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 8245 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23505-1025

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. University Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 5008 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508-2040

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Cogan's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4311 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508-2509

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Del Vecchios

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1080 West 47 Street, Norfolk, VA 23508-1901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. California Pizza Kitchen MacArthur Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 Monticello Ave Ste 149 MacArthur Center, Norfolk, VA 23510-4400

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Azalea Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2344 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518-3225

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Regino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3816 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518-3432

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Fellini's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3910 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508-2627

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Ynot Italian - Ghent

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1517 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517-1707

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Granby Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 235 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1809

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor