Norfolk, VA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Norfolk

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Norfolk

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Norfolk on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#15. Franco's By The Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 169 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503-1502
#14. Franco's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6200 N Military Hwy Ste A, Norfolk, VA 23518-5400
#13. UNO Chicago Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5900 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502-2422
#12. Pizza Chef

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1007 E Bayview Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23503-3919
#11. Sal's Famous Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1207 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-2231
#10. Cal'z Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 8245 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23505-1025
#9. University Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5008 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508-2040
#8. Cogan's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4311 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508-2509
#7. Del Vecchios

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1080 West 47 Street, Norfolk, VA 23508-1901
#6. California Pizza Kitchen MacArthur Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Monticello Ave Ste 149 MacArthur Center, Norfolk, VA 23510-4400
#5. Azalea Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2344 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518-3225
#4. Regino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3816 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518-3432
#3. Fellini's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3910 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508-2627
#2. Ynot Italian - Ghent

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1517 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517-1707
#1. Granby Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 235 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1809
