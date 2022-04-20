ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Birmingham

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa0HE_0dNWIzvY00
MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Birmingham

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgGkA_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#15. Little Italy's Pies and Pints

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1924 11th Ave S Five Points area, Birmingham, AL 35205-2604
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqTcB_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#14. Vocelli Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5479 Highway 280 Suite 126, Birmingham, AL 35242-2301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Tby4_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#13. Ironstone Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 632 Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35216-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqUpW_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#12. Trattoria Centrale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 207A 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTaYG_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#11. Mellow Mushroom Hoover

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 920 Inverness Cors, Birmingham, AL 35242
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwNpP_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#10. Salvatore's Pizza And Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4673 Highway 280 Ste 1, Birmingham, AL 35242-5086
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49p4UU_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#9. Basil Gourmet Pizza and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1101 Dunston Ave, Birmingham, AL 35213-2132
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2I1K_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#8. Mellow Mushroom Birmingham

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 20th St S Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsNUG_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#7. Area 41 Pizza Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Manning Pl, Birmingham, AL 35242-1809
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2481oY_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#6. Giuseppe's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 925 8th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205-4531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1006J7_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#5. Bettola

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2930 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2913
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ci292_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Filling Station

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5524 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35212-4131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAlp9_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pies & Pints

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWmSr_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#2. Post Office Pies

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 209 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222-1932
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6AUj_0dNWIzvY00
Tripadvisor

#1. Slice Stone Pizza & Brew

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 725 29th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2809
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Restaurants
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Birmingham, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Little Italy#Food Drink#Ministocker#American#Italian#Al 35205 2604#Vocelli Pizza Rating#Pizza Price#Al 35242 2301 Read
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy