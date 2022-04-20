MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Birmingham

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#15. Little Italy's Pies and Pints

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1924 11th Ave S Five Points area, Birmingham, AL 35205-2604

#14. Vocelli Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5479 Highway 280 Suite 126, Birmingham, AL 35242-2301

#13. Ironstone Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 632 Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35216-1810

#12. Trattoria Centrale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 207A 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3601

#11. Mellow Mushroom Hoover

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 920 Inverness Cors, Birmingham, AL 35242

#10. Salvatore's Pizza And Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4673 Highway 280 Ste 1, Birmingham, AL 35242-5086

#9. Basil Gourmet Pizza and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1101 Dunston Ave, Birmingham, AL 35213-2132

#8. Mellow Mushroom Birmingham

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1200 20th St S Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205

#7. Area 41 Pizza Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 30 Manning Pl, Birmingham, AL 35242-1809

#6. Giuseppe's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 925 8th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205-4531

#5. Bettola

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2930 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2913

#4. The Filling Station

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5524 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35212-4131

#3. Pies & Pints

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 125 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2019

#2. Post Office Pies

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 209 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222-1932

#1. Slice Stone Pizza & Brew

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 725 29th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2809

