Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Hackensack

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Hackensack on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#16. Roman Pizza & Restaurant

#15. Dante's Pizzeria & Restaurant

#14. The Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor

#13. La Sorrentina

#12. Barcelona's Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 858 River Rd, New Milford, NJ 07646-3016- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 214 Main St, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660-1649- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 383 Market St Building D, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663-5300- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7831 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047-4942- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 38 Harrison Ave, Garfield, NJ 07026-1802

#11. Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen

#10. Lodi Pizza Restaurant

#9. Franco's Metro

#8. Hasbrouck Heights Pizza

#7. Mario's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd, Paramus, NJ 07652- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $- Address: 19 Us-46, Lodi, NJ 07643-1407- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1475 Bergen Blvd Plaza West Shopping Center, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-2176- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 313 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604-1302- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 132 W Pleasant Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607-1335

#6. Corleone's Pizzeria

#5. Angelina's

#4. Victor's Pizza

#3. Lido Restaurant

#2. Presto's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 205 Williams Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604-2120- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 53 Linden St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-3555- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 540 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666-1742- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 701 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-0000- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 772 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-4714

#1. Brooklyn's Brick Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 161 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6109