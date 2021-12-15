Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Hackensack
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Hackensack
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Hackensack on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Roman Pizza & Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 858 River Rd, New Milford, NJ 07646-3016
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Dante's Pizzeria & Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 214 Main St, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660-1649
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. The Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 383 Market St Building D, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663-5300
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. La Sorrentina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7831 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047-4942
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Barcelona's Restaurant & Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 38 Harrison Ave, Garfield, NJ 07026-1802
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd, Paramus, NJ 07652
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Lodi Pizza Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 19 Us-46, Lodi, NJ 07643-1407
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Franco's Metro- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1475 Bergen Blvd Plaza West Shopping Center, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-2176
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Hasbrouck Heights Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604-1302
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Mario's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 132 W Pleasant Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607-1335
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Corleone's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 Williams Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604-2120
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Angelina's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 53 Linden St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-3555
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Victor's Pizza- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 540 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666-1742
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Lido Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-0000
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Presto's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 772 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-4714
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Brooklyn's Brick Oven Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 161 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6109
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0