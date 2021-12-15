ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Coqui!

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiF5g_0dNWItdC00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Coqui (pronounced (coe-key)!

Coqui is a five-year-old chihuahua. She came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender.

Coqui can “sit” for treats!

She is a little nervous so she will need some patience as she settles into her new home, but once she is comfortable, she will be your best friend!

Coqui’s adoption fee is $200, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21’S Pet of the Week Tips

What are some tips for having friends and family visiting your home with animals?

  • Let guests know ahead of time that you have pets in your home
  • Provide a safe and quiet space for your pet to retreat if they become overwhelmed by visitors, children, or noises
  • Make sure any medication of yours or your guests are securely locked away
  • Visitors have treats to win over animal

What do you do if your pet gets overwhelmed and is lost?

  • Before the holidays, make sure your pet has a collar on, up to date tags, and a microchip
  • You can check hsppr.org and click on “Lost your pet” at the top to see if your animal was found and turned into HSPPR.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Peaceful Warriors

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peaceful Warriors is allowing anyone to be able to participate in yoga — from young kids, to the elderly to adults with disabilities. It’s main goal, however, is teaching yoga to children. Peaceful Warriors began four years ago with a group of people who had a connection with yoga and kids. “We […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Wild Blue Cats!

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions. Wild Blue Cats! strives to help animals as they help us. The nonprofit strongly believes in the human-animal connection. They […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: All Breed Rescue & Training

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 is once again teaming up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Indy Give! campaign. All Breed Rescue & Training recently joined FOX21 News to talk about what the organization does for the community and our dogs. Check out the video above for more information!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Dog#Hsppr#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions. Horses play a crucial role in our region’s history and heritage. Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course help make the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Center for Employment Opportunities

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News is once again working with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Indy Give! campaign. Recently, the Center for Employment Opportunities joined FOX21’s morning crew to talk about its work and what help it needs from the community. Click the video above for the full interview.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans for the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS — All across the country, and right here in Colorado Springs, wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans. “It marks a special time since it’s the holiday season,” said Robert McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel Service Center Executive Director. It was started in Maine years ago and then spread across the country.” Hundreds of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CDPHE to text parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO — Starting Friday, Dec. 17, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text notifications to parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 in Colorado who have not yet received a first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pediatric vaccines are available at the state’s large community vaccination sites that can also accommodate […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy