ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tyler

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7KDB_0dNWIp6I00
bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tyler

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Tyler on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZLYN_0dNWIp6I00
Tripadvisor

#9. La Vera Restaurante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6611 S Broadway Ave suite 100, Tyler TX, Tyler, TX 75703-4662
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qnjqq_0dNWIp6I00
Tripadvisor

#8. Villaggio del Vino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4803 Old Bullard Rd Ste. 102, Tyler, TX 75703-1234
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfrW9_0dNWIp6I00
Tripadvisor

#7. Papa Johns Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 631 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LA13U_0dNWIp6I00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bella Italian Cafe Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16700 FM 2493 Ste 1800 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75703-7061
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4f3W_0dNWIp6I00
Tripadvisor

#5. Bruno's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15770 Fm 2493, Tyler, TX 75703-7362
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADBZ7_0dNWIp6I00
Tripadvisor

#4. Rounder's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 W Southwest Loop 323 Suite 10, Tyler, TX 75701-7022
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03S2RK_0dNWIp6I00
Tripadvisor

#3. Rotolo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8970 S Broadway Ave Ste. 148, Tyler, TX 75703-5444
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26InYi_0dNWIp6I00
Tripadvisor

#2. New York Pizza & Pasta Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1621 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-4202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dNzj_0dNWIp6I00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bruno's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 S Vine Ave 7118 Holly Square Court, Tyler, TX 75701-2824
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Restaurant Chains#Vine#Food Drink#American#Italian#Papa Johns Pizza Rating
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy