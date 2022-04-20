Highest-rated pizza restaurants in New Orleans
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in New Orleans on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#28. Nonna Mia Cafe and Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3125 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-3119
#27. New York Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4418 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1541
#26. Olive Branch Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5145 General Degaulle Dr, New Orleans, LA 70131-7234
#25. Fresco
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 7625 Maple St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5047
#24. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Lakeview)
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 874 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124-3157
#23. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Uptown)
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 741 State St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5839
#22. Big Pie Pizza & Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 407 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1004
#21. Tommy G's Coal Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 Convention Center Blvd #115, New Orleans, LA 70130
#20. Outlaw Pizza Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 814 S Peters St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1708
#19. Mid City Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4400 Banks St, New Orleans, LA 70119-6719
#18. Slice Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1513 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4445
#17. The Midway on Freret Street
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4725 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6320
#16. Sofia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 516 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
#15. Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4508 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6317
#14. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-1007
#13. Theo's Pizza Mid City
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4024 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119-6021
#12. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Garden District)
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3244 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2341
#11. Theo's Pizza LLC
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4218 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2735
#10. Tavolino Pizza & Lounge
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 141 Delaronde St, New Orleans, LA 70114-2325
#9. Pizza Domenica
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4933 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1734
#8. Vieux Carre Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 733 Saint Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2121
#7. Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 611 Okeefe Ave C9, New Orleans, LA 70113-1967
#6. Crescent City Pizza Works
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 407 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2230
#5. Mona Lisa Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (709 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1212 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116-2555
#4. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Poydras)
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 930 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1041
#3. Pizza Delicious
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 617 Piety St Bywater Area, New Orleans, LA 70117-6221
#2. Slice Pizzeria - St. Charles
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1513 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4445
#1. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen French Quarter
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,073 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 95 French Market Pl, New Orleans, LA 70116-2617
