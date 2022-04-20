Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in New Orleans

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in New Orleans on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Nonna Mia Cafe and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3125 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119-3119

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4418 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1541

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Olive Branch Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5145 General Degaulle Dr, New Orleans, LA 70131-7234

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Fresco

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 7625 Maple St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5047

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Lakeview)

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 874 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124-3157

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Uptown)

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 741 State St, New Orleans, LA 70118-5839

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Big Pie Pizza & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 407 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Tommy G's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 901 Convention Center Blvd #115, New Orleans, LA 70130

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Outlaw Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 814 S Peters St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1708

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Mid City Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4400 Banks St, New Orleans, LA 70119-6719

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Slice Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1513 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4445

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. The Midway on Freret Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4725 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6320

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Sofia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 516 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4508 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115-6317

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 615 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-1007

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Theo's Pizza Mid City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4024 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119-6021

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Garden District)

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3244 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2341

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Theo's Pizza LLC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4218 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2735

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 141 Delaronde St, New Orleans, LA 70114-2325

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Pizza Domenica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4933 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-1734

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Vieux Carre Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 733 Saint Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2121

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 611 Okeefe Ave C9, New Orleans, LA 70113-1967

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Crescent City Pizza Works

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 407 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2230

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Mona Lisa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (709 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1212 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116-2555

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Reginelli's Pizzeria (Poydras)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 930 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1041

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Pizza Delicious

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 617 Piety St Bywater Area, New Orleans, LA 70117-6221

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Slice Pizzeria - St. Charles

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 1513 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4445

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen French Quarter

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,073 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 95 French Market Pl, New Orleans, LA 70116-2617

- Read more on Tripadvisor