Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Wausau
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Wausau on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#9. Sam's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5811 Business Highway 51 S, Schofield, WI 54476-1335
#8. Papillon's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1041 E Grand Ave, Rothschild, WI 54474-1022
#7. BB Jacks Pizza and Sandwich Lounge
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 Golf Club Rd, Wausau, WI 54403-8106
#6. Rocky Rococo's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3880 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau, WI 54401-7482
#5. Fat Joe's Pizzerria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1716 Grand Ave, Wausau, WI 54403-6868
#4. Angelo's Family Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1206 N 6th St, Wausau, WI 54403-3550
#3. Wausau Mine Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3904 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401-3947
#2. Red Eye Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (688 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 612 Washington St, Wausau, WI 54403-5439
#1. Sam's Pizza Wausau
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Elm St, Wausau, WI 54401-4669
