Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Flint

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Flint on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#9. Ruggero's Restaurant

#8. White Horse Tavern

#7. Pestos

#6. Bongiorno's Pizza

#5. Italia Gardens of Flint

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5311 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532-4014- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 621 W Court St, Flint, MI 48503-5019- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5275 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507-1067- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 6008 Beecher Rd, Flint, MI 48532-2001- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3273 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48503-4601

#4. Sicily Pizzeria

#3. Mario's

#2. Latina

#1. Luigi's Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3805 S Saginaw St Corner of S. Saganaw and Atherton, Flint, MI 48507-2647- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5227 Fenton Rd, Flint, MI 48507-4036- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1370 W Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507-5522- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2132 Davison Rd, Flint, MI 48506-3642