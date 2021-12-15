ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Flint

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRa5e_0dNWIj3A00
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Flint

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Flint on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Flint, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MJs5_0dNWIj3A00
Tripadvisor

#9. Ruggero's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5311 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532-4014
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vL2Um_0dNWIj3A00
Tripadvisor

#8. White Horse Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 621 W Court St, Flint, MI 48503-5019
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSZXT_0dNWIj3A00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pestos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5275 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507-1067
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvVOP_0dNWIj3A00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bongiorno's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6008 Beecher Rd, Flint, MI 48532-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMy4n_0dNWIj3A00
Tripadvisor

#5. Italia Gardens of Flint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3273 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48503-4601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Flint, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOu8i_0dNWIj3A00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sicily Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3805 S Saginaw St Corner of S. Saganaw and Atherton, Flint, MI 48507-2647
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhqiA_0dNWIj3A00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mario's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5227 Fenton Rd, Flint, MI 48507-4036
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nj57f_0dNWIj3A00
Tripadvisor

#2. Latina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1370 W Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507-5522
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRctE_0dNWIj3A00
Tripadvisor

#1. Luigi's Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2132 Davison Rd, Flint, MI 48506-3642
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Did Joe Manchin just sink Biden's plan?

(CNN) — With his announcement on "Fox News Sunday" that he will not vote for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has handed the White House not just a lump of coal this Christmas, but an entire strip mine. The reaction was immediate and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Food & Drinks
Flint, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Shutterstock Highest#American#Italian#W Court St#Pestos Rating
The Associated Press

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country’s presidential runoff election. Boric spent months traversing up and down Chile...
POLITICS
CBS News

Netherlands enters strict lockdown amid Omicron surge

Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
HEALTH SERVICES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy