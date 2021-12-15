ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

City of Fountain places on accident alert; here’s what that means

By Paige Weeks
 3 days ago

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain has been placed on accident alert status due to the strong storm making its way through Southern Colorado.

If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed, and all vehicles involved are registered, you are asked to exchange information with the other party.

Once you have exchanged information, you must report it online within 72 hours.

Within 72 hours, please report it online here .

