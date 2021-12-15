bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Grand Rapids

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Grand Rapids on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#18. Palio - Grand Rapids

#17. Uccello's Ristorante

#16. Bobarino's Pizzeria

#15. Florentine Pizzeria Restaurant

#14. Russo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 545 Michigan St NE Suite 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2630 E Beltline Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-5912- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6208- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4261 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-3638- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-6708

#13. Vitale's Pizza

#12. Carlo's Pizza Connection

#11. Peppino's Pizza

#10. Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery

#9. Pieology Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 834 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-1139- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3052 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-1150- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 130 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-4115- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 428 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5322- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $- Address: 2006 East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

#8. Big Bob's Pizza

#7. Andrea's Pizza

#6. Brick Road Pizza

#5. Big O' Cafe

#4. Buddy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 661 Croswell Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-3003- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2014 Boston St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-4162- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1017 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-1516- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 80 Ottawa Ave NW Ste 1, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6205- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4061 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1901

#3. Harmony Brewing

#2. Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen

#1. The Mitten Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1551 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-2705- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2869 Knapp St NE Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-5809- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 527 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-4278