Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Grand Rapids
bbernard // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Grand Rapids
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Grand Rapids on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Palio - Grand Rapids- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 545 Michigan St NE Suite 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Uccello's Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2630 E Beltline Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-5912
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Bobarino's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6208
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Florentine Pizzeria Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4261 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-3638
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Russo's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-6708
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Vitale's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 834 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-1139
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Carlo's Pizza Connection- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3052 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-1150
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Peppino's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-4115
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 428 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5322
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Pieology Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2006 East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Big Bob's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 661 Croswell Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-3003
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Andrea's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2014 Boston St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-4162
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Brick Road Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1017 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-1516
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Big O' Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 Ottawa Ave NW Ste 1, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6205
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Buddy's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4061 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Harmony Brewing- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1551 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-2705
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2869 Knapp St NE Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-5809
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. The Mitten Brewing Company- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 527 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-4278
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0