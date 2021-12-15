siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albuquerque

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. WisePies Pizza & Salad

Tripadvisor

#25. Straight Up Pizza

Tripadvisor

#24. Brickyard Pizza

Tripadvisor

#23. Firenze Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#22. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: 4545 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-1591- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 2801 Eubank Blvd NE Ste G, Albuquerque, NM 87112-1300- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2216 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-3505- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 900 Park Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3045- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11500 Menaul Blvd NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2477

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. JC's New York Pizza Department

Tripadvisor

#20. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#19. Pizza Castle

Tripadvisor

#18. Luigi's Restaurant & Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#17. California Pizza Kitchen Albuquerque Uptown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 215 Central Ave NW On Central between 2nd and 3rd streets on the north side, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3318- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-4101- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 1309 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-5315- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6225 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5756- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2241 Q St NE #7g, Albuquerque, NM 87110-2279

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

Tripadvisor

#15. Restoration Pizza By Bosque

Tripadvisor

#14. Richie B's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#13. Urban 360 Pizza, Grill and Tap House

Tripadvisor

#12. Dion's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-2623- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5161 Lang Ave NE Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4244- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $- Address: 7200 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-1510- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2119 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107-1714- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6308 4th St NW 4th Street Location, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5802

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Giovanni's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#10. Luca Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#9. Sauce Pizza and Wine

Tripadvisor

#8. Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria at Green Jeans

Tripadvisor

#7. Scarpas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 921 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4815- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8850 Holly Ave NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2985- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Suite 810, Albuquerque, NM 87110-5419- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3 Green Jeans Farmery, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3917- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5500 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3304

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

Tripadvisor

#5. Farina Alto Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#4. Old Town Pizza Parlor

Tripadvisor

#3. Golden Crown Bakery

Tripadvisor

#2. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10701 Corrales Rd NW Corner of Alameda and Corrales Rd/Coors Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87114-1087- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10721 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3850- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 108 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1445- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (894 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1103 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1865- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3403 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1431

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Farina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 510 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3520