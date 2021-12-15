ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albuquerque

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVUXH_0dNWIedX00
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mbWx_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#26. WisePies Pizza & Salad

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 4545 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-1591
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCGDM_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#25. Straight Up Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2801 Eubank Blvd NE Ste G, Albuquerque, NM 87112-1300
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5W7V_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#24. Brickyard Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2216 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-3505
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwCcx_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#23. Firenze Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 Park Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3045
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmnOu_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#22. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11500 Menaul Blvd NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2477
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ej6PY_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#21. JC's New York Pizza Department

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 215 Central Ave NW On Central between 2nd and 3rd streets on the north side, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3318
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmeA8_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#20. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-4101
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVlhx_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#19. Pizza Castle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1309 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-5315
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6iqu_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#18. Luigi's Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6225 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5756
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3bUh_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#17. California Pizza Kitchen Albuquerque Uptown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2241 Q St NE #7g, Albuquerque, NM 87110-2279
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veErb_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#16. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-2623
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoMIA_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#15. Restoration Pizza By Bosque

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5161 Lang Ave NE Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4244
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSdOc_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#14. Richie B's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7200 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-1510
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03s95D_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#13. Urban 360 Pizza, Grill and Tap House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2119 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107-1714
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPUq4_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#12. Dion's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6308 4th St NW 4th Street Location, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8Hp4_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#11. Giovanni's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 921 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4815
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uiMq_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#10. Luca Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8850 Holly Ave NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2985
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPtqC_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#9. Sauce Pizza and Wine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Suite 810, Albuquerque, NM 87110-5419
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dh4ev_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#8. Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria at Green Jeans

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3 Green Jeans Farmery, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3917
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LG7lW_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#7. Scarpas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3jtf_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#6. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10701 Corrales Rd NW Corner of Alameda and Corrales Rd/Coors Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87114-1087
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWUlz_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#5. Farina Alto Pizzeria & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10721 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3850
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFD12_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#4. Old Town Pizza Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 108 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1445
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2xtA_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#3. Golden Crown Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (894 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1103 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1865
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKCwY_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#2. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3403 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1431
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzxWw_0dNWIedX00
Tripadvisor

#1. Farina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

