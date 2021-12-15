Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albuquerque
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
Tripadvisor
#26. WisePies Pizza & Salad- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 4545 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-1591
Tripadvisor
#25. Straight Up Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2801 Eubank Blvd NE Ste G, Albuquerque, NM 87112-1300
Tripadvisor
#24. Brickyard Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2216 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-3505
Tripadvisor
#23. Firenze Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 Park Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3045
Tripadvisor
#22. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11500 Menaul Blvd NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2477
Tripadvisor
#21. JC's New York Pizza Department- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 215 Central Ave NW On Central between 2nd and 3rd streets on the north side, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3318
Tripadvisor
#20. Mario's Pizzeria & Ristorante- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-4101
Tripadvisor
#19. Pizza Castle- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1309 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-5315
Tripadvisor
#18. Luigi's Restaurant & Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6225 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5756
Tripadvisor
#17. California Pizza Kitchen Albuquerque Uptown- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2241 Q St NE #7g, Albuquerque, NM 87110-2279
Tripadvisor
#16. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-2623
Tripadvisor
#15. Restoration Pizza By Bosque- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5161 Lang Ave NE Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4244
Tripadvisor
#14. Richie B's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7200 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-1510
Tripadvisor
#13. Urban 360 Pizza, Grill and Tap House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2119 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107-1714
Tripadvisor
#12. Dion's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6308 4th St NW 4th Street Location, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5802
Tripadvisor
#11. Giovanni's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 921 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4815
Tripadvisor
#10. Luca Italian Bistro & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8850 Holly Ave NE Ste J, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2985
Tripadvisor
#9. Sauce Pizza and Wine- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Suite 810, Albuquerque, NM 87110-5419
Tripadvisor
#8. Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria at Green Jeans- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3 Green Jeans Farmery, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3917
Tripadvisor
#7. Scarpas- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3304
Tripadvisor
#6. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10701 Corrales Rd NW Corner of Alameda and Corrales Rd/Coors Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87114-1087
Tripadvisor
#5. Farina Alto Pizzeria & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10721 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3850
Tripadvisor
#4. Old Town Pizza Parlor- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 108 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1445
Tripadvisor
#3. Golden Crown Bakery- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (894 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1103 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1865
Tripadvisor
#2. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3403 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1431
Tripadvisor
#1. Farina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3520
