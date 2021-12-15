bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Lansing

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Lansing on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. The Green Door Blues Bar & Grill

Tripadvisor

#11. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#10. Sir Pizza

Tripadvisor

#9. Falsetta's Casa Nova

Tripadvisor

#8. Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Grill- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2005 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912-3011- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2970 Towne Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI 48912-5622- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1818 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48910- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 138 S. Waverly Road, Lansing, MI 48917- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3301 Towne Center Blvd. Lansing, MI, Lansing, MI 48912

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Tony M's Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#6. EagleMonk Pub and Brewery

Tripadvisor

#5. Art's Pub

Tripadvisor

#4. Blaze Pizza

Tripadvisor

#3. Sir Pizza - Old Town

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3420 South Creyts Road, Lansing, MI 48917- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 4906 W Mount Hope Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-9588- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 800 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48912-1328- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $- Address: 300 N Clippert St # 19, Lansing, MI 48912-4691- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 201 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Old Town, Lansing, MI 48906

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Zoobie's Old Town Tavern

Tripadvisor

#1. The Cosmos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 611 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906-5339- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 611 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906-5339