Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Lansing
bbernard // Shutterstock
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Lansing on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#12. The Green Door Blues Bar & Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2005 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912-3011
#11. Bravo! Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2970 Towne Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI 48912-5622
#10. Sir Pizza- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1818 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48910
#9. Falsetta's Casa Nova- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 138 S. Waverly Road, Lansing, MI 48917
#8. Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3301 Towne Center Blvd. Lansing, MI, Lansing, MI 48912
#7. Tony M's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3420 South Creyts Road, Lansing, MI 48917
#6. EagleMonk Pub and Brewery- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4906 W Mount Hope Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-9588
#5. Art's Pub- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48912-1328
#4. Blaze Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 300 N Clippert St # 19, Lansing, MI 48912-4691
#3. Sir Pizza - Old Town- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Old Town, Lansing, MI 48906
#2. Zoobie's Old Town Tavern- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906-5339
#1. The Cosmos- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906-5339
