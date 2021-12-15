ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Lansing

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Lansing

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Lansing on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ueMa_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#12. The Green Door Blues Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2005 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912-3011
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfIr9_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#11. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2970 Towne Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI 48912-5622
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CM5YC_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#10. Sir Pizza

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1818 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48910
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkUvT_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#9. Falsetta's Casa Nova

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 138 S. Waverly Road, Lansing, MI 48917
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bX0a_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#8. Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3301 Towne Center Blvd. Lansing, MI, Lansing, MI 48912
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5dtt_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#7. Tony M's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3420 South Creyts Road, Lansing, MI 48917
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQSQs_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#6. EagleMonk Pub and Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4906 W Mount Hope Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-9588
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ra2Kx_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#5. Art's Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48912-1328
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hu27i_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#4. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 300 N Clippert St # 19, Lansing, MI 48912-4691
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#3. Sir Pizza - Old Town

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Old Town, Lansing, MI 48906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12l06t_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#2. Zoobie's Old Town Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906-5339
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxSn1_0dNWIcs500
Tripadvisor

#1. The Cosmos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906-5339
- Read more on Tripadvisor

