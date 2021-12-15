MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Detroit

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Detroit on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Brass Rail Pizza Bar

Tripadvisor

#16. PizzaPlex

Tripadvisor

#15. La Lanterna

Tripadvisor

#14. Tony V's Tavern

Tripadvisor

#13. pizzaPapalis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 18 W Adams Ave, Detroit, MI 48226-1603- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4458 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209-2116- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1224 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226-1802- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $- Address: 5756 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48202-3629- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: Greektown, Detroit, MI

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Mama Rosa's Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#11. Buddy's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#10. Niki's

Tripadvisor

#9. Mikes Pizza Bar

Tripadvisor

#8. Mootz Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 15134 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48230-6202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1565 Broadway St, Detroit, MI 48226-2114- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Greek- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 735 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48226-2904- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2515 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-3026- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226-2208

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Pie-Sci

Tripadvisor

#6. Motor City Brewing Works

Tripadvisor

#5. Pizza Papalis

Tripadvisor

#4. Ottava Via

Tripadvisor

#3. Pizza Papalis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $- Address: 5163 Trumbull St, Detroit, MI 48208-1730- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 470 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201-1220- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3171 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48207-4220- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1400 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216-1324- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (844 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 553 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226-2932

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Supino Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#1. Buddy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207-2631- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI 48212-1127