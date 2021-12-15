ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Detroit

By Stacker
 4 days ago

MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Detroit

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Detroit on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#17. Brass Rail Pizza Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18 W Adams Ave, Detroit, MI 48226-1603
Tripadvisor

#16. PizzaPlex

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4458 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209-2116
Tripadvisor

#15. La Lanterna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1224 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226-1802
Tripadvisor

#14. Tony V's Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5756 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48202-3629
Tripadvisor

#13. pizzaPapalis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Greektown, Detroit, MI
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Mama Rosa's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15134 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48230-6202
Tripadvisor

#11. Buddy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1565 Broadway St, Detroit, MI 48226-2114
Tripadvisor

#10. Niki's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 735 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48226-2904
Tripadvisor

#9. Mikes Pizza Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2515 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-3026
Tripadvisor

#8. Mootz Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226-2208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Pie-Sci

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5163 Trumbull St, Detroit, MI 48208-1730
Tripadvisor

#6. Motor City Brewing Works

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 470 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201-1220
Tripadvisor

#5. Pizza Papalis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3171 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48207-4220
Tripadvisor

#4. Ottava Via

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216-1324
Tripadvisor

#3. Pizza Papalis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (844 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 553 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226-2932
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Supino Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207-2631
Tripadvisor

#1. Buddy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI 48212-1127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

