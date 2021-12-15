ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman Sentenced For Operating Vehicle Under Influence In Fatal Crash In Region

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTm1d_0dNWITsQ00

A woman has been sentenced to four years in jail for killing a man from Western Massachusetts while driving drunk.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Michelle Curleteti, age 45, of West Stockbridge pled guilty to single counts of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol and operating under the influence in January 2019 motor vehicle collision that killed Francis Kesse.

“I am especially in awe of the victim’s family in this case," said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. "Despite losing a loved one in this tragedy and experiencing significant trauma, they showed mercy and forgiveness by asking not for vengeance but instead to use this case to remind the public of the significant dangers of driving under the influence."

The then 33-year-old Kesse died after Curletti crossed the center line of Route 7 in Stockbridge and collided with the vehicle in which Kesse was a passenger, the DA's Office said.

Originally from Ghana, Kesse worked at Hillcrest Education Centers and lived in Pittsfield with his wife and three children.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Crash Victim Was Mother, Respected EMT In Region

A 30-year-old woman who died in a crash in the region is being remembered as a dedicated EMT and mother. Erica Vilaca was killed in the rollover crash in the Sullivan County town of Neversink on Sunday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported.Earlier report - 30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Rollover Cra…
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Elko Daily Free Press

Highway Patrol releases photos of fatal crash

ELKO – Friday’s fatal crash south of Wendover was the 32nd such incident investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Northern Command so far this year. Lee’s Discount Liquor CEO Kenneth Lee, 53, was the 37th person to die on Nevada highways in the region, according to NHP. Lee was driving...
ELKO, NV
The Independent

Home Deport worker dies in forklift accident

A Home Depot employee died in a forklift accident early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia police.Shortly after midnight, Paul Gato, 43, was using the lift to unload supplies from a delivery truck at a Fairfax, Virginia, Home Depot, when, “The driver of the delivery truck heard the loud crash, noticed the deceased under the forklift and immediately summoned emergency medical services and police," Fairfax County police said in a statement on Tuesday.Mr Gato was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said there is no current indication of criminal activity. An autopsy is underway to determine the precise cause...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#District
Payson Roundup

Man killed in crash on Airport Road

A 34-year-old California man visiting family for the Thanksgiving holiday was killed in a vehicle accident in west Payson Friday. At 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, the man’s vehicle rolled in the 2200 block of West Airport Road. When police and fire arrived, witnesses were attempting to lift the vehicle...
PAYSON, AZ
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH HAPPENS WHEN VEHICLE RUNS INTO STOPPED TRAFFIC ON FIRST FATAL CRASH

Just before midnight, Conroe Police were sent to a wrong-way driver fatal crash on I-45 just south of FM 1097. They spent most of the night working the crash. The road was close to being reopened when at 5:13 am a Ford SUV traveling southbound at close to 80 miles per hour struck the rear of an 18-wheeler stopped with his flashers on in the backup of the first crash just north of FM 1097. The SUV then struck another 18-wheeler. Two victims were pinned in the wreckage and a third female victim was ejected under the 18-wheeler. North Montgomery County Fire Department cut the male driver out. He was transported to CHI Conroe in critical condition. His female passenger was deceased as was the female ejected. Willis Police were assisted by DPS in working the crash. NMCFD spent over an hour freeing the female victims from the twisted metal. Inside the vehicle, they also found a deceased black lab. Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victims to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit responded to the scene to assist in filing possible charges on the driver. None of the three had identification.
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WKYC

Police release video after 2 teens killed in fiery I-77 crash involving stolen vehicle

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities have released dashcam video from a deadly weekend crash that claimed the lives of two teens Saturday afternoon. The Newburgh Heights Police Department responded to the situation around 12:21 p.m. Saturday in the area of I-77 North and Harvard Avenue to assist the Cuyahoga Heights Police Department after “a stolen Ford Explorer fled from a traffic stop by their officers.”
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
peakofohio.com

Fatality Reported in Vehicle Crash in Logan County

The Logan County coroner is going to the scene of a vehicle crash in Pleasant Township at the intersection of State Route 235 and State Route 47. Authorities say the two-vehicle accident took place between 3:15 and 3:45 this afternoon. The sheriff’s office advised drivers to avoid the area.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman dies in single-car crash, police say

WESTFORD, Vt. — A Vermont woman died during a single-car crash Wednesday night, according to state police. Investigators said 56-year-old Heather Valyou, of Westford, was driving on Westford-Milton Road when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. She suffered fatal injuries during the crash, according to police.
VERMONT STATE
Daily Voice

Dad Dies In Vineland Crash

A 28-year-old man died after his car overturned in Vineland, police said.Riyad Fuqua was heading west on West Landis Avenue when his 2006 Ford Fusion went off the road near Mill Road around midnight, NJ Advance Media says citing Vineland police.Such a sad day for another family another mom and dad …
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

Franklin Township Police were apparently investigating reports of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two individuals on Dec. 7 in Newfield, after a car struck a pole.The car reportedly crashed into a pole at 2656 Harding Hwy in Gloucester County and killed the driver and a passenger immedia…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
177K+
Followers
32K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy