Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Minneapolis

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Gina Maria's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#22. Lake Harriet Pizza

Tripadvisor

#21. Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#20. Blaze Pizza

Tripadvisor

#19. A Slice Of New York

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 1400 Hwy 101 North, Minneapolis, MN 55447-3058- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5009 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1034- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $- Address: 216 East Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55425- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: 1000 Washington Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-3038- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 2407 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404-3450

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Red's Savoy Pizza

Tripadvisor

#17. Galactic Pizza

Tripadvisor

#16. Pizza Luce

Tripadvisor

#15. Parkway Pizza

Tripadvisor

#14. Broadway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 2329 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2917 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408-2111- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2200 E Franklin Ave Ste 101, Minneapolis, MN 55404-2250- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4359 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2025 W River Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55411-2226

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Punch Pizza Northeast

Tripadvisor

#12. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

Tripadvisor

#11. Element Pizza

Tripadvisor

#10. Day Block Brewing Company

Tripadvisor

#9. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 210 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1040- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2550 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404-4248- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 96 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413-1852- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1105 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1225- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (635 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1900 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-4213

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Pizza Luce - Uptown

Tripadvisor

#7. Fat Lorenzo's

Tripadvisor

#6. Red Wagon Pizza Company

Tripadvisor

#5. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

Tripadvisor

#4. Red Rabbit Minneapolis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3200 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408-3645- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5600 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55417-2646- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1539- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 600 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1249- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 201 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1605

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Pizza Luce

Tripadvisor

#2. Young Joni

Tripadvisor

#1. Pizzeria Lola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 119 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1739- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, International- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413-1172- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (966 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5557 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410-2440