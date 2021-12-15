Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Minneapolis
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#23. Gina Maria's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1400 Hwy 101 North, Minneapolis, MN 55447-3058
#22. Lake Harriet Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5009 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1034
#21. Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 216 East Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55425
#20. Blaze Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1000 Washington Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-3038
#19. A Slice Of New York- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2407 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404-3450
#18. Red's Savoy Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2329 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405
#17. Galactic Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2917 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408-2111
#16. Pizza Luce- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 E Franklin Ave Ste 101, Minneapolis, MN 55404-2250
#15. Parkway Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4359 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
#14. Broadway Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2025 W River Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55411-2226
#13. Punch Pizza Northeast- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1040
#12. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2550 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404-4248
#11. Element Pizza- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 96 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413-1852
#10. Day Block Brewing Company- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1105 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1225
#9. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (635 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1900 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-4213
#8. Pizza Luce - Uptown- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408-3645
#7. Fat Lorenzo's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5600 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55417-2646
#6. Red Wagon Pizza Company- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1539
#5. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1249
#4. Red Rabbit Minneapolis- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1605
#3. Pizza Luce- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1739
#2. Young Joni- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413-1172
#1. Pizzeria Lola- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (966 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5557 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410-2440
