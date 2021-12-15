ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior Boys and Girls Stay Red Hot, Sweep Van Buren

By Cole Cook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a fun few weeks for the WACO basketball teams to start the season and the trend continued last night when they picked up a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference wins hosting Van Buren for a doubleheader. The Warrior girls had a...

semoball.com

Girls Basketball Roundup, Dec. 17: King, Hackworth carry Ellington past Van Buren

VAN BUREN — Kaylee King scored 12 of her game-high 34 points in the second quarters as the Whippets built a double-digit lead to beat host Van Buren 64-54 Friday night. Gretchen Hackworth scored all but two of her 20 points by the fourth quarters for Ellington while Laura Gore scored five points and Ella Morton chipped in four.
Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
Lansing Catholic Girls, Boys sweep Charlotte

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars hosted the Charlotte Orioles Friday night. The Girls team won 59-34 to improve to 5-0 on the season. The boys followed, and the Orioles jumped out to an 11-0 lead. But, the Cougars outscored them 25-7 in the third quarter on their...
Second half surge lifts ISU men's basketball 85-64 over Ball State for third straight win

For the first time this season, Illinois State men’s basketball has a three-game winning streak thanks to an 85-64 win over Ball State Saturday at Redbird Arena. Coming into the season, maturity was a big question for the Redbirds. So far, ISU has been up to the task as it continues to improve en route to the program’s first three-game winning streak since the 2018-19 season.
Scappoose hustles to 75-63 boys basketball win over Century

The visiting Indians dominate the Jaguars on the boards and pull away late in nonleague win in Hillsboro.No players, no problem. Playing without one of their key contributors, Lukas McNabb, the 5A Scappoose boys basketball team travelled to 6A Century and defeated the Jaguars 75-63 Friday night, Dec. 17, at Century High School. Junior post Skyler Schmidt led the Indians with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Malcolm Harrison chipped-in 22 points to go along with 12 boards. But beyond the stat sheet it was their effort and overall gritty nature that propelled the visiting Indians to ultimately pull...
TKA sweeps district opponent, Northview Academy boys and girls lose

THE KING’S ACADEMY GIRLS BASKETBALL 44, GRACE CHRISTIAN 23The King’s Academy controlled most of their game on Thursday night at Grace Christian, winning in resounding fashion. The Lady Lions, who are 3-1 in DII-A East Region District 1, were led by Brady Branam who recorded a double-double of...
Warriors Sweep Superconference Foes at Thursday Quad

The math was easy for the WACO Warrior wrestling team Thursday, three duals, and three wins. The Warriors beat Louisa-Muscatine, Pekin and Van Buren in a Southeast Iowa Superconference quadrangular. WACO got by perennial power Louisa-Muscatine 66-18. The Warriors had wins in contested matches from Gage Samo at 106lbs by...
Mid-Prairie Wrestlers Split at Fort Madison

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk wrestling team stepped outside of River Valley Conference action Thursday to battle Fort Madison and Mount Pleasant in a pair of duals. Mid-Prairie beat the Panthers 60-24. The Hawks got wins in contested matches from Landry Gingerich at 132lbs by fall, Manny Watts at 152lbs by fall, Dom Shively at 160lbs by fall, Terry Bordenave at 220lbs by fall and Brodey Neal at 285lbs by fall.
Golden Hawk and Warrior Girls Wrestlers in Tournament at Wilton

Two girls wrestling teams hit the road for Wilton Saturday for a tournament. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks were last in action Monday at their home tournament. Golden Hawks Bronwyn Brenneman and Mia Garvey were champions in their weight classes. Gabby Robertson, Grace Conway, Marissa Cline and Madison Kelly were all runners-up.
Center Grove boys, girls sweep county swim meet

Center Grove’s swimmers made sure that the first Johnson County meet held in the school’s palatial new natatorium didn’t end with any visitors spoiling the party. The Trojans swept both ends of the competition for the first time in several years, with the girls outpointing defending champion Franklin, 502-467, and the boys defeating the Grizzly Cubs by a 517-434 score.
No. 5 Demons Keep Pedal Down Against Rival Panthers

The first week represented in the Associated Press poll for class 3A, the No. 5 ranked Washington boys’ basketball team lived up to the hype on Friday by putting the hammer down on their Southeast Conference rival Mount Pleasant 70-41. As heard on KCII, the home crowd that included...
Lions Swept By Wapello

A Southeast Iowa Super Conference basketball doubleheader in Wapello on Tuesday went the home teams way with a sweep of Lone Tree. The Lion boys were in a six point game after three, but the Indians (4-4) held off the visitors 48-37. Mitchell Koedam led Lone Tree with 11 points and eight rebounds while Adam Knock added nine points off the bench.
Demon Wrestling Picks Up Another SEC Win in Keokuk

The Washington grapplers brought their lunch pale to Keokuk on Thursday and it was a successful Southeast Conference road trip with a pair of dual victories. The Demons took care of the host Chiefs 62-18 by winning all five contested matches. Victors included Aaron Boone at 113 lbs by a 21-4 technical fall, Lane Schrock at 138 lbs by fall (1:12), Fredy Aguilar at 145 lbs by fall (1:24), Chase Greiner pinned his opponent at 160 lbs (2:27), and Brayden Hartman won by a 3-1 decision at 285 lbs. The orange and black also had a non-conference bout with Warsaw, Illinois that ended in a 66-0 victory and all five contested matches being Demon pins. Bryer Billingsly took care of business at 120 lbs (4:39), Jude Carter at 138 lbs (5:24), Greiner made it a perfect night at 170 lbs (1:42), Colley Billingsly at 220 lbs (:56), and Hartman made quick work at 285 lbs (:20).
KEOKUK, IA

