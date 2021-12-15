Warrior Boys and Girls Stay Red Hot, Sweep Van Buren

The Washington grapplers brought their lunch pale to Keokuk on Thursday and it was a successful Southeast Conference road trip with a pair of dual victories. The Demons took care of the host Chiefs 62-18 by winning all five contested matches. Victors included Aaron Boone at 113 lbs by a 21-4 technical fall, Lane Schrock at 138 lbs by fall (1:12), Fredy Aguilar at 145 lbs by fall (1:24), Chase Greiner pinned his opponent at 160 lbs (2:27), and Brayden Hartman won by a 3-1 decision at 285 lbs. The orange and black also had a non-conference bout with Warsaw, Illinois that ended in a 66-0 victory and all five contested matches being Demon pins. Bryer Billingsly took care of business at 120 lbs (4:39), Jude Carter at 138 lbs (5:24), Greiner made it a perfect night at 170 lbs (1:42), Colley Billingsly at 220 lbs (:56), and Hartman made quick work at 285 lbs (:20).

KEOKUK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO