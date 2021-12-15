siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Kansas City

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Kansas City on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#28. Pizza Shoppe

#27. Joe's Pizza Buy The Slice

#26. Kelso's Pizza

#25. Pizza Bar

#24. KC Kitchen & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9329 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155-2264- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: 4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111-3010- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: not available- Address: 400 NW Barry Rd Ste 145, Kansas City, MO 64155-2725- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 1320 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-2907- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Grill- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3906 Waddell Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111-2942

#23. Papa Keno's Pizzeria

#22. Sarpino's Pizzeria

#21. Homeslice Pizza & Pints

#20. Marco Polo's Italian Market

#19. Pizza Shoppe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 415 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 311 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118-4510- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1501 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-1403- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1201 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4512- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: not available- Address: 7687 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64151-1544

#18. Leo's Pizza

#17. Johnny Jo's Pizzeria

#16. Milwaukee Delicatessen

#15. D'Bronx

#14. Nicky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 408 NW Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118-3961- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 1209 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1203- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 101 W 9th St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1705- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3904 Bell St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4414- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9771 N Cedar Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157-6208

#13. Artego Pizza

#12. Bella Napoli

#11. Stone Canyon Pizza - Gladstone

#10. Il Lazzarone

#9. Minsky's Pizza Cafe and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 900 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-3890- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64113-1629- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 504 NE 70th St, Kansas City, MO 64118- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 412 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1744- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3063 Southwest Blvd 31st and Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108-3624

#8. SPIN! Pizza

#7. D'Bronx

#6. Waldo Pizza

#5. Minsky's Pizza

#4. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4950 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2630- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 2450 Grand Blvd Ste 124, Kansas City, MO 64108-2516- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 741 Havelock Road, Kansas City, MO 64114-1529- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 221 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155-2721- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 427 Main St City Market, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223

#3. Minsky's Pizza

#2. Grinders Pizza

#1. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7007 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153-1717- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (431 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 417 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1409- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5105 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2742