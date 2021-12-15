ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Kansas City

Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NF1Br_0dNWIMwZ00
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Kansas City

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Kansas City on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvyLT_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pizza Shoppe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9329 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155-2264
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGG61_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#27. Joe's Pizza Buy The Slice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111-3010
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhKPJ_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Kelso's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 400 NW Barry Rd Ste 145, Kansas City, MO 64155-2725
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ln0F_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#25. Pizza Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1320 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-2907
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myw57_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#24. KC Kitchen & Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3906 Waddell Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111-2942
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwJam_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#23. Papa Keno's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 415 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CN0cJ_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Sarpino's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118-4510
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308uDG_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Homeslice Pizza & Pints

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-1403
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZB7EL_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#20. Marco Polo's Italian Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4512
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqJH7_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Pizza Shoppe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 7687 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64151-1544
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnOkM_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Leo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 NW Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118-3961
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxivP_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Johnny Jo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1209 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1203
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gde1J_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Milwaukee Delicatessen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 W 9th St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1705
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bHR0_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#15. D'Bronx

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3904 Bell St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4414
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usoMz_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Nicky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9771 N Cedar Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157-6208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Artego Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-3890
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pu3VW_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Bella Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64113-1629
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyu9j_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Stone Canyon Pizza - Gladstone

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 504 NE 70th St, Kansas City, MO 64118
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIHXO_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#10. Il Lazzarone

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1744
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzLDa_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Minsky's Pizza Cafe and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3063 Southwest Blvd 31st and Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108-3624
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyaA6_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#8. SPIN! Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4950 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2630
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3Qmj_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#7. D'Bronx

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2450 Grand Blvd Ste 124, Kansas City, MO 64108-2516
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6jD7_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Waldo Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 741 Havelock Road, Kansas City, MO 64114-1529
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKHWb_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155-2721
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#4. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 427 Main St City Market, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vamn8_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#3. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7007 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153-1717
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLk8U_0dNWIMwZ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Grinders Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1409
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5105 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2742
- Read more on Tripadvisor

