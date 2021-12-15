Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Kansas City
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Kansas City
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Kansas City on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#28. Pizza Shoppe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9329 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155-2264
#27. Joe's Pizza Buy The Slice- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111-3010
#26. Kelso's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 400 NW Barry Rd Ste 145, Kansas City, MO 64155-2725
#25. Pizza Bar- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1320 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-2907
#24. KC Kitchen & Pizzeria- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3906 Waddell Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111-2942
#23. Papa Keno's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 415 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
#22. Sarpino's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118-4510
#21. Homeslice Pizza & Pints- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-1403
#20. Marco Polo's Italian Market- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4512
#19. Pizza Shoppe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 7687 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64151-1544
#18. Leo's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 NW Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118-3961
#17. Johnny Jo's Pizzeria- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1209 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1203
#16. Milwaukee Delicatessen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 W 9th St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1705
#15. D'Bronx- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3904 Bell St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4414
#14. Nicky's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9771 N Cedar Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157-6208
#13. Artego Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-3890
#12. Bella Napoli- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64113-1629
#11. Stone Canyon Pizza - Gladstone- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 504 NE 70th St, Kansas City, MO 64118
#10. Il Lazzarone- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1744
#9. Minsky's Pizza Cafe and Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3063 Southwest Blvd 31st and Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108-3624
#8. SPIN! Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4950 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2630
#7. D'Bronx- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2450 Grand Blvd Ste 124, Kansas City, MO 64108-2516
#6. Waldo Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 741 Havelock Road, Kansas City, MO 64114-1529
#5. Minsky's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155-2721
#4. Minsky's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 427 Main St City Market, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223
#3. Minsky's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7007 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153-1717
#2. Grinders Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1409
#1. Minsky's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5105 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2742
