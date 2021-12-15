Mike Quick: 'Not guaranteed it is Hurts' ball for four quarters'

Are we sure that Jalen Hurts is going to finish the season as the Eagles' starting quarterback? What about Sunday's game against Washington?

"I do not think that it's guaranteed that it is going to be Hurts' ball for four quarters," Eagles radio announcer and former wide receiver Mike Quick told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Tuesday. "I think with what we saw in New York at MetLife stadium, I think that things are a little bit different and you have to look at if this team is moving in the direction that you want them to move in or if they're not. And Gardner Minshew is a factor now. It's not that automatically that you're going to have Hurts as your quarterback. I think you have to consider Minshew now with the way that he played in that game [against the Jets]. If you want to win and things aren't going well [vs. Washington], you have to consider him now."

Hurts is dealing with an ankle sprain, but the sentiment is that he will be ready to go on Sunday.

Philadelphia is currently at 6-7, tied with Washington, Minnesota, Atlanta and New Orleans for the 7th and final NFC Wildcard spot, while Carolina and Seattle sit one game back at 5-8.

DeCamara asked Quick if the Eagles should focus on making the playoffs and winning in the short term vs. continuing to play Hurts regardless to better understand their future QB situation.

"Aw, that's the real question," Quick admitted. "That's the big question. Do you try to win the games or do you try to develop your young quarterback and make sure you know what you have going forward. That is the million dollar one that these coaches, and management, have to figure out."

Speaking on the Jon Marks & Ike Reese show, former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb said he's riding with Hurts for the remainder of the season.

"I'm riding with Jalen as my quarterback. I think he has shown that he is willing and capable of being your starter and your franchise quarterback, at this particular point. It's still a growing process," McNabb said.