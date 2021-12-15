ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Quick: 'Not guaranteed it is Hurts' ball for four quarters'

By Joe De Camara Jon Ritchie
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdX56_0dNWI7mv00

Are we sure that Jalen Hurts is going to finish the season as the Eagles' starting quarterback? What about Sunday's game against Washington?

"I do not think that it's guaranteed that it is going to be Hurts' ball for four quarters," Eagles radio announcer and former wide receiver Mike Quick told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Tuesday. "I think with what we saw in New York at MetLife stadium, I think that things are a little bit different and you have to look at if this team is moving in the direction that you want them to move in or if they're not. And Gardner Minshew is a factor now. It's not that automatically that you're going to have Hurts as your quarterback. I think you have to consider Minshew now with the way that he played in that game [against the Jets]. If you want to win and things aren't going well [vs. Washington], you have to consider him now."

Hurts is dealing with an ankle sprain, but the sentiment is that he will be ready to go on Sunday.

Philadelphia is currently at 6-7, tied with Washington, Minnesota, Atlanta and New Orleans for the 7th and final NFC Wildcard spot, while Carolina and Seattle sit one game back at 5-8.

DeCamara asked Quick if the Eagles should focus on making the playoffs and winning in the short term vs. continuing to play Hurts regardless to better understand their future QB situation.

"Aw, that's the real question," Quick admitted. "That's the big question. Do you try to win the games or do you try to develop your young quarterback and make sure you know what you have going forward. That is the million dollar one that these coaches, and management, have to figure out."

Speaking on the Jon Marks & Ike Reese show, former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb said he's riding with Hurts for the remainder of the season.

"I'm riding with Jalen as my quarterback. I think he has shown that he is willing and capable of being your starter and your franchise quarterback, at this particular point. It's still a growing process," McNabb said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
FanSided

Eagles players are enraged after Week 15 matchup got rescheduled

If you haven’t heard by now, the Washington Football Team‘s road fixture against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will not proceed as scheduled. The news trickled out in bits and pieces on Friday, with the postponement of the Browns-Raiders matchup being confirmed. That was shortly followed with speculation that Washington-Philly and Rams-Seahawks would follow suit.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Ritchie
CBS Boston

Marquis Flowers Stirs Painful Super Bowl Memories For Patriots Fans

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Not many Patriots fans woke up on Saturday thinking about Marquis Flowers. But any Patriots fans who opened up their bird app were greeted with a painful memory, courtesy of the one-time Patriot. With just one photograph and one simple emoji, Flowers stirred up all sorts of sour feelings in New England, stemming from Super Bowl LII. The emoji is named “unamused face.” And the picture showed Corey Clement’s touchdown in the back of the end zone. Here it is: 😒 pic.twitter.com/zu6YscXHTX — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) December 18, 2021 While the benching of Malcolm Butler and the strip sack of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Nfc Wildcard
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
849
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy