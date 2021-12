Do you know who has your back?

Jimmy Graves

โ€‹During a prank, a student stuck a paper on his classmate's back that said "๐—œ'๐—บ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐—ฑ", and asked the rest of the class not to tell the boy.

Thus the students began laughing on and off...

Came afternoon math class started and their teacher wrote a difficult question on the board.

No one was able to answer it except the boy with the sticker.

Amid the unexplained giggles, he walked toward the board and solved the problem.

The teacher asked the class to clap for him and remove the paper on his back.

She told him: "It seems that you donโ€™t know about the paper your classmate has pasted on your back."

Then the teacher looked at the rest of the class and said:

"Before I give you a punishment, let me tell you 2 things:

First, throughout your Life, people will put labels on you with many nasty words to stop your progress.

Had your classmate known about the paper, he wouldn't have gotten up to answer the question.

๐—”๐—น๐—น ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฑ๐—ผ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—น๐˜€ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ด๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ป, ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ณ."

"Second, itโ€™s clear that he doesn't have any loyal friend among you all to tell him about the sticker.

It doesn't matter how many friends you have - it is the loyalty you share with your friends that matters.

๐—œ๐—ณ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—ป'๐˜ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ต๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ธ, ๐˜„๐—ต๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚, ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜„๐—ต๐—ผ ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—น๐˜† ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚, ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ณ ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ."

Always have each others backs.