U.S. SEC to propose rule restricting how corporate executives trade their companies’ own stock

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose a plan that would restrict how corporate executives trade their companies’ own...

