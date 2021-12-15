ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW GUIDE: MIDI Stomping Pads #CircuitPlaygroundExpress #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @BlitzCityDIY

By Liz Clark
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new guide today in the Adafruit Learning System: MIDI Stomping Pads. Sometimes you just need to let out...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

MIDI Stomping Pads

Sometimes you just need to let out your emotions in a healthy way with music. This project lets you build 3D printed stomping pads to send MIDI notes with a Circuit Playground Express running CircuitPython.
