FBN's Payne: 'I never talk about the DOW'

Fox Business News host Charles Payne joins Marc Cox, and points directly at overvauation for recent sell-offs in the various markets.

"We've been in this sort of rolling crash really for about a month-and-a-half, and it's gotten worse and worse, and you can't see [it] on the surface because, just the way these indices are designed, they're so skewed," said Payne.

"I never talk about the DOW," says Payne, "which are only 30 stocks."

Payne works for the same network where there was some headline making news earlier this week as Chris Wallace moved on from his Fox News Sunday gig.

"I don't know man, I work seven days a week now!" laughed Payne when Cox suggested he could be a replacement for the departing Chris Wallace. "If no one's watching CNN, who the hell is gonna watch CNN+?"

