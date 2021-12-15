Shipping Deadlines this Week, Letters to Santa Mailbox to Soon Disappear

Sun, Moon & Stars, Inc. hosted its annual Letters to Santa event at the American Legion Post 195 on December 5. Thirty families with children on the autism spectrum enjoyed a festive walk through Santa’s Village while picking up small gifts, crafts and treats from Santa’s Helpers, then handing their letter to Santa while taking a photo with him. The event would not be possible without the incredible volunteers and generous community partners for Sun, Moon & Stars. Shown (from left), are Pete Catuccio as Santa, Domenic Faressa, and his mother, founder of SMS, Christine Faressa.

3 DAYS AGO