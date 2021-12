(undated) — The alarming spike in COVID 19 cases has prompted state officials to issue a public health alert. The State House News Service reports that state officials Friday issued a public health emergency order intended to allow hospitals extra flexibility as they deal with an influx of new patients. The new order is intended to provide staff flexibility, ensure sufficient acute care capacity, and enable facilities to reopen inpatient capacity in spaces not currently being used. In addition, the Department of Public Health also updated its November 23rd guidance intended to reduce non-essential, elective services at hospitals. Those services could be reduced by as much as 50 percent, beginning December 15th.

