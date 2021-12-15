ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern's McHenry hospital receives approval to cut maternity services

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

MCHENRY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has given Northwestern Medicine the okay to cut maternity services at McHenry Hospital, over some objections.

Northwestern said it’s essentially about supply and demand and with demand for maternity services births down at both McHenry Hospital and Huntley Hospital, consolidation makes sense and will provide more space for more in-demand specialty services at McHenry.

McHenry Township Fire Protection District Chief Rudy Horist said it will mean some ambulance transports will take 30 minutes or more.

The Northwest Herald reported that state senator Craig Wilcox told a story about an emergency C-section done just in time to save a baby’s life.

“If you approve this, you and Northwestern are absolutely sentencing some future pregnancies to tragic outcomes that do not need to occur," he said.

“Ultimately, the residents of McHenry County will be better served," said Northwestern's Dr. Irfan Hafiz in response.

