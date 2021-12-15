ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Hudson Valley Woman Accused Of Embezzling $730,000 From Her Employer

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
A Hudson Valley woman has been accused of embezzling nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from her employer.

New York State Police say that an investigation revealed that Ulster County resident Kelly A. Scotto, was found to have stolen over $730,000 from her former employer, Libolt and Sons construction company, located in Gardiner over a three-year period.

Scotto, age 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and charged with:

  • Second-degree grand larceny, a Class C felony,
  • Third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony,
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

She was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court on all three charges and released on her own recognizance and given a return date to the Town of Gardiner Court on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

