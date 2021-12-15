ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron is fastest spreading COVID-19 strain: The latest CDC, WHO updates

By Erica Carbajal and Gabrielle Masson
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe omicron variant is spreading faster than any other COVID-19 variant, the World Health Organization warned during a Dec. 14 news conference. "Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, WHO director-general. Preliminary findings from researchers in South Africa, where...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
deseret.com

CDC predicts when the omicron variant wave will hit the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new prediction about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying it could cause a wave of cases in January 2022. Per The Washington Post, the CDC said the omicron variant is already spreading quickly throughout the United States. Cases related...
The Independent

‘We’ve never seen this before’: Covid positivity doubles in three days in NYC as Omicron detected in 38 US states

The Covid-19 positivity rate in New York City has doubled in three days as the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected in 38 US states. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the Omicron variant evading immunity could be a reason behind the percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 doubling in just three days this week, according to NBC New York. “We have seen a very substantial increase in cases in the last few days,” Mr de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday. “It is clear that...
13newsnow.com

Yes, the symptoms of the omicron variant are similar to other strains of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in more than a dozen states so far, but it has yet to be found in North Carolina or South Carolina. Health experts say that's likely to change, but there are still a lot of unknowns about the new variant. Doctors believe omicron has similar aspects to the other variants we've seen, including the more-contagious delta variant.
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna vaccine less effective against omicron, early data suggests

Two doses of Moderna's mRNA vaccine are less effective against the omicron coronavirus variant, preliminary findings published Dec. 15 in the preprint server MedRxiv suggest. For the lab-based study, researchers looked at blood samples from 30 Moderna recipients and found their antibodies were about 50 percent less effective at neutralizing the variant compared to the original strain.
MSNBC

Fresh evidence that Covid vaccinations have a societal impact

I saw a report out of Ohio this morning that the Cleveland Clinic is "nearing hospital bed capacity" because of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. There are countless stories like these from hospitals across the country. It's against this backdrop that Bloomberg News published a report out of Kentucky this week that...
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland-Based Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe And Effective In UMMS Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine made by Gaithersburg-based manufacturer Novavax was found to be safe and effective in a Phase 3 trial by the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The study found the company’s vaccine 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness and 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease that required hospitalization. The study was conducted in the first few months of the year with nearly 30,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Mexico. At the time, Alpha was the dominant COVID-19 strain, so the trial did not account for the Delta and Omicron variants. “Our study results indicate that this...
Virginia Mercury

CDC: More than two dozen states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five states, including Virginia, have identified cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, federal public health officials said Friday as they released new data on the first 43 U.S. cases. Of those initial, confirmed cases, more than half were among people between the ages of 18 and 39, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director […] The post CDC: More than two dozen states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
