ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Supply chain crunch will be a top midterm issue: poll

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcBBT_0dNWH6rz00

Voters in battleground states are feeling the effects of supply chain bottlenecks and expect lawmakers to tackle the issue ahead of the 2022 midterms, according to a new Consumer Brands Association survey conducted by Morning Consult.

The poll, which questioned voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire, found that roughly 7 in 10 respondents have experienced shortages at grocery stores, and around half said that supply chain issues have had a “major” or “big” impact on their ability to get critical products.

“Once invisible to consumers, the pandemic and holiday shipping crunch have unmasked the supply chain and made it kitchen table conversation,” Consumer Brands Association President Geoff Freeman said in a statement. “Voters have exhausted their patience with years of government inaction, and elected officials can’t afford to lose sight of the supply chain after New Year’s Day.”

Nine in 10 voters in the battleground states said it is important to expand trucking capacity to help fix supply chain issues, and nearly 70 percent said they would be more likely to back candidates who support measures to boost trucking capacity.

The poll found that around 7 in 10 voters support a federal system to ensure that trucks don’t travel without locally available loads, a concept floated by the Consumer Brands Association, which represents companies like PepsiCo, Campbell Soup and General Mills.

Voters largely backed providing more hours of service flexibility for truck drivers and “reasonable” truck weight increases. They were less supportive of lowering the truck driver age, with just 42 percent of New Hampshire voters backing the idea.

The survey comes as business groups lobby Congress to take action to alleviate supply chain issues, starting with addressing the truck driver shortage. Safety groups have pushed back on measures to lower the truck driver age or expand truckers’ hours.

Experts say that the global supply chain crunch could ease up in the second half of 2022, but the emergence of the omicron variant has the potential to upend that timeline.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 24 to Dec. 8 among 692 registered voters in Arizona, 693 registered voters in Georgia, 589 registered voters in Nevada and 398 registered voters in New Hampshire. It did not provide a margin of error.

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

US offers $1.5 billion for school meals during supply chain crunch

CHICAGO — The U.S. Agriculture Department is providing up to $1.5 billion to help school meal programs weather the supply chain crunch, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday. Procuring large amounts of food has become difficult because of delays in shipments, a lack of certain products, high costs...
CHICAGO, IL
Brookings Register

National food supply-chain issues affecting Brookings

BROOKINGS – Repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to cause challenges for almost every business sector – especially in the restaurant/food industry. Local restaurants, despite the challenges, have been learning to deal with increases in food prices and long waits on supply shipments. The primary cause of...
BROOKINGS, SD
weisradio.com

Lawmakers propose bipartisan committee on supply chain issues

(WASHINGTON) — Not far from the San Pedro Bay Port Complex in Orange County, which sees 40% of the nation’s imports, Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., has been witnessing supply chain issues in her district due in part due to bottlenecks in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
KPVI Newschannel 6

New program will help manufacturers with supply chain issues

(The Center Square) – Maryland is looking to shore up supply chain issues with a new initiative aimed at supporting resilience building activities for manufacturers in the state. Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a news release the Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency program, which is being organized by the Maryland...
ECONOMY
wtvy.com

Labor shortages, supply chain issues affecting retailers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the busiest time of the year for businesses as families grab remaining items on their Christmas lists, but the holiday shopping season is proving to be a challenge in more ways than one for retailers. Labor shortages, supply chain woes and inflation has meant...
MONTGOMERY, AL
modernfarmer.com

Supply Chain Crunches Are Affecting Every Corner of Agriculture

First, there were delayed shipments from overseas. Then, ships stuck at port and truck drivers unable to load up deliveries. More recently, a pricier Thanksgiving turkey—if you were able to find one in the first place. Supply chain disruptions steadily increased this year and with each new hiccup, a...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Morning Consult#Pepsico#Campbell Soup#General Mills
WBOC

Maryland Takes Action to Address Supply Chain Issues

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced that the Maryland Department of Commerce, in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership, is launching the Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency Program, a new initiative aimed at supporting resilience building activities for manufacturers in the state. “Maryland continues to be a national...
MARYLAND STATE
insidernj.com

Monmouth Poll: Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Impact Holiday Shopping

About 4 in 10 Americans report experiencing a higher than usual level of supply chain problems this holiday season and many have pared down their shopping lists due to rising prices. The Monmouth University Poll finds that gift-giving and traveling are the top stressors this holiday season. Overall, 3 in 10 say they feel more holiday stress this year than during pre-pandemic holiday seasons and the number of people who find the holidays more enjoyable than other times of the year has declined.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wlds.com

Davis Joins Bipartisan Supply Chain Issues Bill

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis is joining a group of bipartisan legislators to help address the country’s supply chain issues. The Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act has been introduced to the House with the goal of identifying how supply chain issues can be mitigated and how more goods, along with jobs, can be created in the US. Davis says the U.S. needs to identify where in the country’s manufacturing portfolio are critical points in the supply chain not manufactured.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
BEAT OF HAWAII

Supply Chain Issues Strike Hawaii Hotels

Back in the day, we were asked at Thanksgiving if visitors needed to bring their turkey. No problem we said, there are plenty here. But now you might be asking if you need to bring your sheets in addition to the turkey while staying at Hawaii hotels. And our answer might be less comforting. So much has changed including getting supplies here.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Small Businesses Deal With Supply Chain Issues

The holiday shopping season is underway — and the National Retail Federation says U.S. sales are on track to surpass spending records. It comes more than a year and a half into the pandemic. And some small business owners say they hope the season will provide a much-needed boost to revenue. This, as retailers large and small face supply chain issues and inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
cw34.com

Local pharmacies feeling impacts of supply chain issues

ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — Supply chain problems are impacting local pharmacies. According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are currently 111 different medications on backorder. That list includes everything from saline, anesthesia, to medication that treats stomach and intestine ulcers, depression, and anxiety pills. “Have you had any...
ATLANTIS, FL
radioresultsnetwork.com

Peters Holds Committee Hearing On Supply Chain Issues

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, Maritime, Freight, and Ports, today convened a hearing to examine ocean supply chain challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that have impacted families in Michigan and across the country. The hearing highlighted how these supply chain challenges have led businesses and consumers to experience major delays and price increases. Among those who testified is Paul Doyle of Coastal Automotive, which is headquartered in Michigan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTEN.com

How Supply Chain Issues are Affecting the Fastener Industry

Originally Posted On: https://www.mudgefasteners.com/news/2021/11/29/how-supply-chain-issues-are-affecting-the-fastener-industry. With so much in the news about supply chain issues, many companies who purchase large quantities of fasteners are wondering how they will be affected. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a universal impact on the supply chain, triggering port congestion, disruptions at Chinese plants, high demand and longer lead times. The fastener industry is not immune to these challenges.
INDUSTRY
Long Island Business News

Morford: Not just toys: Big issues at stake in supply chain crisis

Since COVID began, global supply is newsworthy. “Supply Chain Resilience” is a buzzword, and COVID, the Suez Canal closure and other supply chain disruptions continue. It is one of President Biden’s biggest challenges. If current supply issues are not resolved soon, the potential for mass layoffs is real. Most of...
INDUSTRY
Marietta Daily Journal

Experts weigh in on holiday shopping with supply chain issues

As sellers and consumers alike prepare for the holiday shopping season, experts around Cobb predict a record-breaking year in sales, but warn consumers might not find exactly what they're looking for, thanks to supply chain issues around the globe. Michael Maloni, a professor at Kennesaw State University's Coles College of...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Hill

The Hill

414K+
Followers
50K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy