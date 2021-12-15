ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE:...

UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Sunrun (RUN) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) from Overweight to
JPMorgan Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Anthony Paolone upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) from
Goldman Sachs Downgrades BrightView Holdings (BV) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong downgraded BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $15.00
Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
Rezolve to go Public Via Merger with Armada Acquisition Corp. I (AACIU) in $2B Deal

Rezolve, a leader in mobile commerce and engagement, announced today that it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement
Nauticus Robotics to Become Publicly Traded Company Via Merger with CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (CLAQ)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc., a Houston-based developer of cloud-based surface and subsea robots, software, and associated services, and CleanTech Acquisition Corp
Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00
UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Walgreens Boosts Alliance (WBA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded Walgreens Boosts Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $49.00 (from $56.00). The analyst comments "We now model no EPS growth through FY23, which combined with low confidence in the company’s emerginghealthcare strategy, takes us to Underweight on WBA shares. We have lowered our PT by 10% to $49 on a combination of a lower multiple (to 10.0x from 10.7x, though still above the current multiple of 9.6x) and 5% reduction in 2023 EPS. We raised questions about WBA’s new healthcare strategy following the Analyst Day, which was light on details on how the strategy would contribute a projected 60% of EPS growth by FY25 (see here). We left the event with two main concerns about the Health business: (1) a relatively inexperienced management team and (2) the lack of disclosure on achieving its high targets, which could keep the stock’s multiple near the lower end of history. "
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (EMLDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU), a blank-check company led by Betsy Z. Cohen, as Chairman of the Board, Mark
Immix Biopharma (IMMX) IPO Opens Flat

Today's IPO for Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) opened for trading at $5 after pricing 4,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share. ThinkEquity is...
Fluor Backs Upcoming SPAC IPO for NuScale Power, Looks to the Future

Texas-based engineering company Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) is already a name in the U.S. stock market. FLR stock has been on the market for more than two decades, although one of its projects is preparing to make its market debut for the first time. Fluor-backed NuScale Power is going public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDBU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDBU), a blank check company sponsored by XPDI Sponsor II LLC and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and trade under the ticker symbol “XPDBU” beginning December 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “XPDB” and “XPDBW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (KACLU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ: KACLU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands business company and
Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation (ALSAU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation, a Cayman Island exempt company (NASDAQ: ALSAU) announced today that it has priced its initial public
Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (FXCOU) Prices 8.7M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FXCOU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 8,700,000 units at
Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (TCOA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TCOA.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of
Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (ATEK.U) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATEK.U), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ATEK.U" beginning on December 10, 2021.
DA Davidson Starts European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. (EUSG) at Buy

DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville initiates coverage on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EUSG) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. click here. For more ratings news on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. click here.
