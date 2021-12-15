ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ariana Grande Steps Outside Her Style Comfort Zone in Billowing Yellow Dress

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande was wearing considerably more fabric than usual when she took the stage at The Voice’s finale on Tuesday night. The singer opted for a voluminous yellow Valentino Haute Couture dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring/summer 2019 collection to perform her new song, “Just...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Cudi
Hello Magazine

Ariana Grande's $350k engagement ring's hidden meaning will make you emotional

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez may have tied the knot in May 2021, but we're still not over her gorgeous (and extremely heartfelt) engagement ring. The couple got engaged back in December 2020 when the thank u, next singer announced the happy news with a super-sweet Instagram post showcasing her one-of-a-kind new rock – and fans were quick to spot the potential hidden meaning behind its design.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Diamonds#Comedy#Djula Jewelry#Best Ensemble
PopSugar

Carrie Bradshaw's Funeral Dress Was a No-Brainer For the Wardrobe Team — and Yes, It's Vintage

"I just want to get there before other people and make sure everything is the way I want it," Carrie says on the phone before Big's funeral as she sits down in her closet alongside a pearl clutch and a pair of white caged leather pumps she had already laid out. It wasn't a question what she would wear to say goodbye to the love of her life publicly in front of family and friends. Of course, as she, Stanford, and Anthony make their way through the doors and enter a stark-white room with rows of chairs perfectly aligned, it becomes clear Carrie picked the only chic place for a funeral in Manhattan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson stuns in slinky black dress - and wow

Rebel Wilson slipped into a killer mini dress for the Australian Academy Awards on Wednesday – and the actress looked hotter than ever. Rebel shared a series of snaps as she was strutting alongside the Sydney Opera House with her fellow stars, and we can't get enough of her black dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
countryliving.com

Julianne Hough Is a Dancing Fire Emoji in New Sheer Dress and Instagram Is Here for It

Time and time again, Julianne Hough proves that her style is pure fire. While visiting Qatar to celebrate Fashion Trust Arabia's third annual FTA Prize gala, which celebrates up-and-coming and established designers in the Middle East and North African region, the 33-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro stunned in a sparkly silver Maison Valentino number. The Cinderella-esque gown featured soft crystals, sheer long sleeves and a gorgeous train. Julianne styled the dress with silver sandals and wore her hair long and wavy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Billy Porter Sparkles in Sequined Dress With Dramatic Sharp Shoulders and 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

You can always count on Billy Porter to make a statement. Ahead of his hosting duties last night at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, Porter made quite the entrance. The “Pose” actor arrived on the red carpet with an entourage of dancers, however his outfit still managed to the steal the show. For one of the biggest nights on the British agenda, the singer wore a glittery patterned gown and black platform boots by Richard Quinn. The silver and black dress was complete with sculpted shoulders that curved on the sides of his face. Porter paired his embellished ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Ariana Grande Went Pantless in the Most Popular Heels of 2021

Ariana Grande's shocking ability to mimic music's greatest talents—including Céline Dion and Whitney Houston—isn't the only thing that the "Positions" singer has impressed us with lately. Her outfits, too, have been particularly awe-inspiring since she signed on to be a judge for The Voice a few months back. Grande's latest getup for the NBC series, though, might just be her best yet—and that's saying something after she wore the OG Versace minidress from 13 Going on 30 back in November.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy