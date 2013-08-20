Jon Corzine Fast Facts

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
(CNN) — Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, who testified unmasked at a Senate hearing on Wednesday, has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the airline said in a statement. "Although testing negative multiple times prior to the Senate Commerce Committee Hearing, Gary tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home,...
(CNN) — Five children died and four suffered serious injuries when they fell 32 feet (10 meters) from a bouncy castle lifted into the air by wind at a school event in Australia on Thursday. Children at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, were...
Here is a look at the life of Caroline Kennedy, former US ambassador to Japan. Marriage: Edwin Arthur Schlossberg (July 19, 1986-present) Children: John "Jack" Kennedy (January 19, 1993); Tatiana Celia (May 5, 1990); Rose Kennedy (June 25, 1988) Education: Harvard (Radcliffe), B.A, 1980; Columbia University, J.D., 1988. Religion: Roman...
Here’s a look at the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, a self-governing US territory located in the Caribbean. (from the CIA World Factbook) Population: 3,142,779 (July 2021 est.) Median age: 43.6 years. Capital: San Juan. Religion: Roman Catholic 85%, Protestant and other 15%. Unemployment: 10.8% (2017 est.) Other Facts. The...
Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
Here's a look at the life of Paul Wolfowitz, former US deputy secretary of defense and former president of the World Bank. Father: Jacob Wolfowitz, a statistician and professor of mathematics. Mother: Lillian (Dundes) Wolfowitz. Marriage: Clare Selgin (1968-2002, divorced) Children: Sara Elizabeth; David Samuel; Rachel Dahlia. Education: Cornell University,...
Here is some background information about the Secret Service, a federal agency tasked with protecting the president of the United States, among many other responsibilities. The Secret Service is one of the country’s oldest federal investigative agencies, founded in 1865 to stop counterfeiters. There are approximately 3,200 special agents...
Here’s a look at the life of Democratic US Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. Father: Donald Herring, salesman and maintenance man. Mother: Pauline (Reed) Herring, department store worker. Marriages: Bruce Mann (July 12, 1980-present); Jim Warren (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Jim Warren: Alex, 1976; Amelia, 1971. Education:...
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) fired another salvo at Dr. Anthony Fauci in their long-running feud over all things Covid-19. Speaking with Sean Hannity on Friday night, the senator said the infectious disease expert has an “impulse to authoritarianism.”. Hannity began the interview by taking issue with New York’s vaccine...
In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book "Abraham Joshua Heschel: A life of Radical Amazement." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
(CNN) — In a dramatic reversal, a 90-year-old, seriously ill federal inmate serving life in prison for a nonviolent marijuana trafficking crime will go free after a judge granted him compassionate release on Tuesday -- overturning his previous order denying release. Horacio Estrada-Elias, who was the subject of a...
Comments / 0