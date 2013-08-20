ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jon Corzine Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read Fast Facts from CNN about Jon Corzine, former governor of New...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wrcbtv.com

Caroline Kennedy Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Caroline Kennedy, former US ambassador to Japan. Marriage: Edwin Arthur Schlossberg (July 19, 1986-present) Children: John "Jack" Kennedy (January 19, 1993); Tatiana Celia (May 5, 1990); Rose Kennedy (June 25, 1988) Education: Harvard (Radcliffe), B.A, 1980; Columbia University, J.D., 1988. Religion: Roman...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
abc17news.com

Puerto Rico Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, a self-governing US territory located in the Caribbean. (from the CIA World Factbook) Population: 3,142,779 (July 2021 est.) Median age: 43.6 years. Capital: San Juan. Religion: Roman Catholic 85%, Protestant and other 15%. Unemployment: 10.8% (2017 est.) Other Facts. The...
POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Jeff Sessions Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
U.S. POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Paul Wolfowitz Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Paul Wolfowitz, former US deputy secretary of defense and former president of the World Bank. Father: Jacob Wolfowitz, a statistician and professor of mathematics. Mother: Lillian (Dundes) Wolfowitz. Marriage: Clare Selgin (1968-2002, divorced) Children: Sara Elizabeth; David Samuel; Rachel Dahlia. Education: Cornell University,...
AFGHANISTAN
abc17news.com

Secret Service Fast Facts

Here is some background information about the Secret Service, a federal agency tasked with protecting the president of the United States, among many other responsibilities. The Secret Service is one of the country’s oldest federal investigative agencies, founded in 1865 to stop counterfeiters. There are approximately 3,200 special agents...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mcgreevey
Person
Jon Stevens
Person
Jon Corzine
Person
Louis Freeh
abc17news.com

Elizabeth Warren Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Democratic US Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. Father: Donald Herring, salesman and maintenance man. Mother: Pauline (Reed) Herring, department store worker. Marriages: Bruce Mann (July 12, 1980-present); Jim Warren (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Jim Warren: Alex, 1976; Amelia, 1971. Education:...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Washington state senator dies month after revealing COVID illness

Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Legislature#Corzine Senate#Illinois Birth#University Of Chicago#M B A#United States#Republican#Mf Global
mediaite.com

Rand Paul Trolls Fauci, Says He’s Having 57 Guests for Christmas: ‘No Vaccine Passport’ But They Must ‘Understand the Constitution’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) fired another salvo at Dr. Anthony Fauci in their long-running feud over all things Covid-19. Speaking with Sean Hannity on Friday night, the senator said the infectious disease expert has an “impulse to authoritarianism.”. Hannity began the interview by taking issue with New York’s vaccine...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

This moment is Biden's biggest leadership test yet

Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book "Abraham Joshua Heschel: A life of Radical Amazement." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
CNN

Here's how Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham finally addressed news of their January 6 text messages

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

777K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy