West Point, AL

Warrior Way Market braves the rain at West Point High School Gymnasium Saturday

By Ashlyn Grey
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
WEST POINT, Ala. – The Warrior Way Market made its way to the West Point High School Gymnasium Saturday, Dec. 11. Organized by the mother/daughter team of Whitney Williams and Brandie Thrasher.

Williams explained, “So all of our vendors were charged a fee and that fee is going towards a West Point scholarship, so that scholarship is available to all of our West Point seniors this year. It is called the Warrior Way Scholarship, and everyone can go to the https://warriorwaymarket.com/ and view all of the information.”

The vendor fees varied, said Williams, as indoor spaces were $50 and hallway spaces were $30. “We do this monthly, and this was the first we have done inside. We are going to take a break in January and in February, we are going to start back up and we are usually behind the church at West Point Baptist Church,” said Williams.

When asked how the Warrior Way Market came to be, Williams shared, “My mom and I decided we wanted to do something different in the West Point area to kind of bring all the businesses together and so, we decided to do a market. She is also a vendor. She does vendor stuff, as well. We just wanted to bring everyone together to do a market and then we decided to do the scholarship to bring in more money for the seniors. We are at about $3,000 for it already.”

Williams found herself quite at home within the crowded and bustling atmosphere of the Market, saying, “I told myself in high school that I wanted to be an event planner and so I kind of just do this on the side. I love the planning portion of it and bringing everyone together.”

Santa Claus was scheduled to make his appearance at the marketplace from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., alongside local performer Jesse Priest from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

With their own Scentsy booth, vendors Jennifer Moore and Sandra Kanney agreed that they had enjoyed working with Ms. Williams in participating in this event. “We made sure to have sales around our booth today too. The difference between our products and other wax products are that we are paraffin grade, and we don’t emanate any chemicals in the air. We are also family-oriented, so all of our products are kid-safe and animal-safe.”

Vendor Morgan Cooper attended with her business ‘Gemini Copper’, which specializes in handmade jewelry and crystals, and shared on her experience: “This is my first year and I’ve enjoyed it so far. Even with the rain, I think it’s been great.”

The Warrior Way Market ran from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and plans to return in February 2022. For more information on scholarships or becoming a vendor, visit https://www.warriorwaymarket.com .

