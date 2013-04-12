ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

O.J. Simpson Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read CNN's Fast Facts about former NFL star O.J....

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Nicole Brown's Sister Reacts to O.J. Simpson Early Parole Release

An early end to O.J. Simpson's parole is bad news for the sister of his murdered ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Tanya Brown told TMZ after Simpson's early parole discharge that she doesn't think the former NFL player deserves a second chance, especially not in Hollywood, where she thinks he will attempt to make a comeback.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
Popculture

Major Update on O.J. Simpson's Legal Standing

O.J. Simpson is free. The Pro Football Hall of Famer who was acquitted of murder and convicted of armed robbery was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yok Smith said Tuesday, per the Associated Press. Simpson declined an interview, and his lawyer declined to talk about his plans.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Can Black America ever welcome O.J. Simpson back home?

OPINION: If Simpson, who was discharged two months early from parole, can rekindle that emotional solidarity Black Americans felt when he was acquitted and pair it with political solidarity, perhaps he’ll be welcomed back into the fold. I’m a free man and talking ‘bout it.”. — South...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnnie Cochran
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Ron Goldman
Person
Al Cowlings
insideedition.com

O.J. Simpson Is Officially a Free Man After Being Granted Early Parole

Now that the Nevada Parole Board has granted him early parole, O.J. Simpson is completely a free man. In October 2008, Simpson was sentenced to nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a September 2007 confrontation with a pair of sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson: It Was 'Not Casual'

Setting the record straight. Maralee Nichols spoke out for the first time about her and Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama after she claimed earlier this year that he fathered her newborn son. The fitness model released a lengthy statement to “defend her character” on Friday, December 17, detailing how she...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Mixed Race#American Football#California Birth#The Buffalo Bills#Abc Sports#Lapd
CNN

This moment is Biden's biggest leadership test yet

Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book "Abraham Joshua Heschel: A life of Radical Amazement." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Here's how Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham finally addressed news of their January 6 text messages

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
POLITICS
CNN

Dollar General is putting workers' safety at risk, Labor Department says

New York (CNN Business) — The Labor Department sharply criticized Dollar General's "troubled history" on worker safety, saying the fastest-growing retailer in the United States has been putting its more than 150,000 workers in harm's way for years. "At the U.S. Department of Labor, the company is recognized for...
MOBILE, AL
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

777K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy