ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Emperor Emeritus Akihito Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago

Read CNN's Fast Facts about Emperor Emeritus Akihito of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Fox stays silent about new texts that expose Hannity and Ingraham's Jan. 6 hypocrisy

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News did not bother to air Monday night's meeting of the House committee investigating the 1/6 attack. Neither did Newsmax or One America News. So right-wing TV audiences did not hear when Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that some of Fox's biggest stars pressed Mark Meadows for help during the siege of the Capitol.
POLITICS
KEYT

Tsunamis Fast Facts

Here is a look at tsunamis. Tsunamis are formed by a displacement of water – a landslide, earthquake, volcanic eruption, or slippage of the boundary between two of the earth’s tectonic plates – slabs of rock 50 to 650 feet (15 to 200 meters) thick that carry the Earth’s continents and seas on an underground ocean of much hotter, semi-solid material.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
abc17news.com

Hu Jintao Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Hu Jintao, former president of the People’s Republic of China. Is the first Chinese leader to start his political career after the 1949 Communist revolution. Timeline. 1964 – Joins the Communist Party of China (CPC). 1964-1965 – Postgraduate and political...
CHINA
The Independent

Defectors from North Korea pray for resettlement victims

Eiko Kawasaki stood at the port of Niigata the place from which she left for North Korea more than 60 years ago, and tossed chrysanthemum flowers into the sea to pray for her peers who could not come back. Then she burst into tears.As a 17-year-old girl seeking a better life, Kawasaki joined a resettlement program led by North Korea that promised a “Paradise on Earth — where everything was supposed to be free and those with Korean roots like her could live without facing discrimination.Kawasaki was among some 93,000 ethnic Korean residents in Japan and their...
SOCIETY
KESQ

Emmanuel Macron Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of France’s President Emmanuel Macron. Birth name: Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron. Father: Jean-Michel Macron, professor of neurology. Marriage: Brigitte Trogneux (2007-present) Education: Université Paris Nanterre; Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (“Sciences Po”); École Nationale d’Administration, 2004...
POLITICS
KVIA

Elon Musk Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX. Mother: Maye (Haldeman) Musk, nutritionist and model. Marriages: Talulah Riley (2013-2016, divorced for the second time), (2010-2012, divorced for the first time); Justine (Wilson) Musk (2000-2008, divorced) Children: with Justine Musk: Nevada, died...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akihito
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
KVIA

Ebrahim Raisi Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi. Marriage: Jamileh Alamolhoda (1983-present) Education: Attended seminary in Qom; Shahid Motahari University, Ph.D in law. Religion: Islamic, Shiite Muslim. Other Facts. His father passed away when Raisi was 5 years old. Wears a black turban, signifying that...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Richard Reid Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Richard Reid, also known as the “shoe bomber” because of his attempt to detonate explosives hidden in his sneakers while on an American Airlines flight. He is serving a life sentence at the US Penitentiary Administrative Maximum facility in Florence, Colorado. Zacarias Moussaoui, convicted September 11 conspirator, is also incarcerated there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese People#Japan Birth#Gakushuin University
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
Telegraph

North Korea bans laughing for 11 days of mourning for 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death

North Koreans have been banned from showing any sign of happiness for 11 days in order to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il. The restrictions include an explicit ban on laughter and alcohol during the 11-day period of mourning. On the exact anniversary of Kim Jong-il’s death, December 17, North Koreans will even be banned from going grocery shopping.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
CNN

CNN

777K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy