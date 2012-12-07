Emperor Emeritus Akihito Fast Facts

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News did not bother to air Monday night's meeting of the House committee investigating the 1/6 attack. Neither did Newsmax or One America News. So right-wing TV audiences did not hear when Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that some of Fox's biggest stars pressed Mark Meadows for help during the siege of the Capitol.
Here is a look at tsunamis. Tsunamis are formed by a displacement of water – a landslide, earthquake, volcanic eruption, or slippage of the boundary between two of the earth’s tectonic plates – slabs of rock 50 to 650 feet (15 to 200 meters) thick that carry the Earth’s continents and seas on an underground ocean of much hotter, semi-solid material.
Here is a look at the life of Hu Jintao, former president of the People’s Republic of China. Is the first Chinese leader to start his political career after the 1949 Communist revolution. Timeline. 1964 – Joins the Communist Party of China (CPC). 1964-1965 – Postgraduate and political...
Eiko Kawasaki stood at the port of Niigata the place from which she left for North Korea more than 60 years ago, and tossed chrysanthemum flowers into the sea to pray for her peers who could not come back. Then she burst into tears.As a 17-year-old girl seeking a better life, Kawasaki joined a resettlement program led by North Korea that promised a “Paradise on Earth — where everything was supposed to be free and those with Korean roots like her could live without facing discrimination.Kawasaki was among some 93,000 ethnic Korean residents in Japan and their...
Here is a look at the life of France’s President Emmanuel Macron. Birth name: Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron. Father: Jean-Michel Macron, professor of neurology. Marriage: Brigitte Trogneux (2007-present) Education: Université Paris Nanterre; Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (“Sciences Po”); École Nationale d’Administration, 2004...
Here is a look at the life of Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX. Mother: Maye (Haldeman) Musk, nutritionist and model. Marriages: Talulah Riley (2013-2016, divorced for the second time), (2010-2012, divorced for the first time); Justine (Wilson) Musk (2000-2008, divorced) Children: with Justine Musk: Nevada, died...
Here’s a look at the life of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi. Marriage: Jamileh Alamolhoda (1983-present) Education: Attended seminary in Qom; Shahid Motahari University, Ph.D in law. Religion: Islamic, Shiite Muslim. Other Facts. His father passed away when Raisi was 5 years old. Wears a black turban, signifying that...
Here’s a look at the life of Richard Reid, also known as the “shoe bomber” because of his attempt to detonate explosives hidden in his sneakers while on an American Airlines flight. He is serving a life sentence at the US Penitentiary Administrative Maximum facility in Florence, Colorado. Zacarias Moussaoui, convicted September 11 conspirator, is also incarcerated there.
The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
Dawson Springs, Kentucky (CNN) — That Breeana Glisson and her two children are still alive after a tornado tore through Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on Friday night seems like a miracle. With tornado sirens wailing, Glisson wrapped her daughter, 2, and son, 4, in her arms in her bed --...
North Koreans have been banned from showing any sign of happiness for 11 days in order to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il. The restrictions include an explicit ban on laughter and alcohol during the 11-day period of mourning. On the exact anniversary of Kim Jong-il’s death, December 17, North Koreans will even be banned from going grocery shopping.
(CNN) — Donald Trump Jr., Fox News personalities and lawmakers unsuccessfully implored then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 to get President Donald Trump to stop the violence unfurling at the US Capitol, according to text messages relayed by the House committee investigating the attack. The...
Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, a 25-year veteran of the company, has been hearing it from disgruntled niche beverage fans. "I got a lot of emails about Tab," Quincey told CNN Business. The complaints follow a striking decision Quincey made last year to slash the company's portfolio of products in half...
(CNN) — There is a new comet in town, and December is your only chance to see it before disappears forever. Astronomers say that Comet Leonard is our best and brightest comet to see in 2021. The comet was first discovered in January by astronomer Greg Leonard. The celestial...
(CNN) — Five children died and four suffered serious injuries when they fell 32 feet (10 meters) from a bouncy castle lifted into the air by wind at a school event in Australia on Thursday. Children at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, were...
