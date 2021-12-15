Hello, my name is a wearable name badge @MadisonMimic

HELLO AND WELCOME BACK! Giddy up, take a first sip and bear with the Buttonista as she works through a few sound hiccups in a new setup in front of the Christmas tree to keep the holiday spirit alive and a’kickin. From Marry Me Chicken to Make a Wish, childhood memories to picking up a new national sponsor, it’s always an interesting, unpredictable train ride when you tune into a new show on the holy day, #ThankGodItsTuesday. As always, thank you for being here and don’t forget to subscribe so you never miss an episode and review the shit out of the show just to be nice!!
Comments / 0