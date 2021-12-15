ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Hello, my name is a wearable name badge @MadisonMimic

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison writes up a project to make a wearable electronic name badge:. A makerspace I’m a part of has a night that we’re open to the public for people interested in joining. It’s a fun community event, and it’s...

blog.adafruit.com

twobuttonsdeep.com

The Buttonista Podcast: Hello My Name Is Gloria

HELLO AND WELCOME BACK! Giddy up, take a first sip and bear with the Buttonista as she works through a few sound hiccups in a new setup in front of the Christmas tree to keep the holiday spirit alive and a’kickin. From Marry Me Chicken to Make a Wish, childhood memories to picking up a new national sponsor, it’s always an interesting, unpredictable train ride when you tune into a new show on the holy day, #ThankGodItsTuesday. As always, thank you for being here and don’t forget to subscribe so you never miss an episode and review the shit out of the show just to be nice!!
TV & VIDEOS
myfitnesspal.com

Hello everyone! My user name is EverydayEveryday

EverydayEveryday here just joined. My user name is the mantra that I use every day while I am walking. I am 62 and started walking every day on May 3, 2021 and have not missed a day and kept track of steps and miles and time and have walked 605 miles since starting. I try to walk a minimum of 2 miles each day but cannot believe how often that is exceeded. I also cannot believe how motivating it is and how eating different and picking up weights and stretching and yoga just begs me to continue. I feel so much better and I am a lot happier in my life. I joined here to continue on towards my goal which is 15 more pounds with no dieting. I have changed my eating though to clean, whole foods and trying to understand macro nutrients and the health benefits of certain foods. I joined "Fierce Women Sculpting Powerful Bodies and Champion Mindsets" group on Facebook and have learned so much and participated in their free short challenges. I am looking forward to being a part of this community and hopefully learn to do things to slow the aging process and accelerate the health of my older body. Cheers everyone!
YOGA
adafruit.com

Make Sound Reactive LED Halo Hat #WearableWednesday

Take your hat out and make a scene with this fun build from QuackMasterDan on Instructables:. At its core, it is a LED ribbon, attached to a wire ring with zip-ties, attached to a hat/baseball-cap. LED sound-control is by a SP107E (on Amazon) LED Controller which has an embedded microphone. Then just connect power to a 5v supply (USB Battery Pack), it fits in your pocket and is good to go!
LIFESTYLE
adafruit.com

DIY Modular Synth with Jerrycan Kick Drum, Rice Shakers, and Solenoids #MusicMonday

From the endlessly creative mind of Afrorack, here’s a jam on a DIY Jerrycan kick drum, rice shakers, solenoids and modular synth. Just wanted to experiment with eletromechanical music instruments and this is an effort of a few days. I hope to build some more stuff. Was hesitant at first because solenoids are not cheap to buy but whats the fun in buying when you can wind your own.
MUSIC
adafruit.com

Give the Gift of AdaBox

Did you know you can send an AdaBox gift subscription?. With an AdaBox gift subscription you can buy a specific number of AdaBoxes up front. Starting with the next AdaBox installment we will ship one AdaBox directly to the gift recipient until the gift subscription is fulfilled. Send an email...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Digital Painting on an iPad with Brushes #ArtTuesday

It seems like many artist have converted to the iPad. While it doesn’t compete with the tactile interaction of real paper and ink, it offers a huge array of editing and other benefits. Now painters can get in on the fun too!. Via Hackaday:. The system uses a Fresnel...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
adafruit.com

Ella’s new assistive technology switches #AssistiveTechnology @at_makers

Ms. Ella Hunt is long time recipient of assistance from ATMakers, a group who help provide technology to people who need assistive technology. (video) Recently Ella had a horrible experience with spinal fusion surgery. Thankfully, the blood loss and hypoxia didn’t impact her mind, but it did rob her of the two switches she used to control her world.
ENGINEERING
massivelyop.com

Choose My Adventure: Grim Dawn starts off as grim as its name suggests

So, apparently, I was being hung to strangle out a demon. But I got better. This is the opening section of Grim Dawn, and boy howdy is that the most appropriate game title I had ever heard of in my life. This game absolutely lays it out from the very off: It’s all about the grimdark doomy death with a color palate that doesn’t seem to stray very far from brown as near as I could tell.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

3D Hangouts – PyLeap, Edge Lit Acrylic and Thwomp

3D Hangouts – PyLeap, Edge Lit Acrylic and Thwomp. This week @adafruit we’re checking out PyLeap and Glider apps for BLE circuit python devices! Prototyping a neopixel project with edge lit acrylic. Timelapse this week is of the thwomp from super Mario made as a storage box for nintendo switch carts, Okie dokie!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Retro Computer Console @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Cool new project from kevinmcaleer up on Hackster.io. The design for project is based on the Cray-1 Supercomputer from the 1970s. I wanted to create something fun to go along with this project, so I found a photo of a console from the Cray-1 brochure of a woman using a console. I designed the console in Fusion 360, using the photo as an inspiration, and using the Hyperpixel 4.0 display as a key measurement around which everything else is based.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Swivel Pulley Block with Bearing #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After discovering the 608 bearing concepts that were out there, I wanted to put them into a situation where they could be tested in a real-world scenario – and a block seemed like a great starting point. This is a block like you see on sailboats, and is designed for 1/2 inch line.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

The Best of 404PageFound, and Other Primitive ’90s Websites That Still Exist

Remember early fan sites? The vast archives of the internet are full of forgotten places. Stephen Johnson at Lifehacker does some deep digging for time capsules. Its equal parts funny and fascinating!. The idea that once something hits the internet, it’s there forever, isn’t true. Things disappear from the internet...
INTERNET
adafruit.com

My Top 5+ Maker Tips for 2021

I publish a weekly tips newsletter called Gareth’s Tips, Tools, and Shop Tales. Earlier in the week, on Boing Boing, I posted my annual round-up of the best tips for 2021. Here are my top five of those (OK, with a bonus tip). Sprue Hacking. Anyone who’s done any...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Web Bowl #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Sized for Predator printbed, scales down as far as 50% fine. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4940150. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Creating Toxic Alien Forest Terrain for Tabletop Sci-Fi Gaming

In this episode of Bill Making Stuff, Bill makes some toxic alien forest scatter terrain that could be used in games of Stargrave, Warhammer 40,000, and similar games. There are some clever ideas in here, like using armature wire and hot glue to create vines or tentacles and creating a “crusty paste” for texturing using water, PVA glue, baking soda, and sand.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

New Products 12/15/21 feat. Pink Adafruit Feather RP2040 – Free for orders $99 or more!

ADMIN SEZ – Peep a new fun t-shirt and grab-bag bundle pack of four assorted stickers and four pins from Da Share Z0ne. These darkly amusing accessories are rated double M for Mature Memes and are definitely geared towards makers and hackers 18+. We get that some folks do not agree with all the sentiments expressed in every meme, but we’re told to “smile more” so here we go.
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

Star Trek Discovery Communicator Remix #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Here is a remix of the awesome Discovery communicator kit designed by mooslug. I love how the model is accurate so I wanted to make it as a static prop without electronics. I solidified the body and made the flip-up hinge mechanism printable and no screws are needed. The lid was split up in layers so it can be printed flat without having unsightly under-sides from using supports. There are tiny little pegs that can be used to align the lid’s layers–use a tweezer to insert them. The original unsplit lid is there too. I added pegs and notches to help align the face panels and trimmings. I printed the back cover upright.
ENTERTAINMENT

