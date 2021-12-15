ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Driver hospitalized after her car is struck by train at downtown Redding railroad crossing

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8jHg_0dNWFim800

A woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries after the car she was driving was struck by a train at the railroad crossing at South Street downtown, the Redding Police Department said.

The collision was reported around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and witnesses told police the 50-year-old woman was driving west on South Street when she stopped behind other vehicles east of the railroad crossing. The railroad crossing arms were down, witnesses said.

The woman then drove her Ford sedan around the railroad crossing arms, police said in a news release posted on Facebook.

A Union Pacific train traveling south was unable to stop in time and struck the Ford, police said, adding that the car came to rest against a metal railroad crossing signal at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Mercy Medical Center, police said.

Police temporarily closed several intersections downtown during their investigation.

“At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision can contact the Redding Police Department Traffic Unit,” police posted on Facebook.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-225-8219. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
The Hill

Ex-officer Kim Potter breaks down on stand while testifying

Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, broke down on the witness stand during in her own trial on Friday, saying she was sorry for what happened. Erin Eldridge, assistant Minnesota Attorney General, grilled Potter over how she handled the incident on April...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Redding, CA
Accidents
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Redding, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
The Hill

Jan. 6 rioter dubbed 'Florida Flag Jacket' handed longest sentence yet

A Florida man has been handed a five-year sentence for attacking police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C., the longest sentence handed to someone charged in attack, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in October that Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Fla.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Accident#Union Pacific#Mercy Medical Center#The Usa Today Network#Twitter
CBS News

Biden to deliver address on COVID Omicron variant Tuesday

President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

292
Followers
99
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy