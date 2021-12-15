ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Minute: 'Return of the Jedi' honored

By CNN
 3 days ago
The ‘Star Wars’ movie is added to the National Film...

CNN

'SNL' will have a limited cast and crew tonight

New York (CNN Business) — "Saturday Night Live" will be live from New York on Saturday, but without its usual studio audience and its musical guest. The NBC variety show said late Saturday afternoon it will not have a live audience in the studio because of the recent rise in cases of the Omicron variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Review: The pop parade continues in 'Sing 2'

There are a lot of movies out this holiday season but only one where you can see a slug sing Drake s “Hotline Bling ” Ah, the magic of cinema!“Sing 2,” the sequel to the 2016 animated hit, packs the jukebox again with more than 40 songs, from BTS to Billie Eilish The two films from Illumination, the animation studio of “Despicable Me” and “Minions,” derive a lot of their appeal from a karaoke game of pairing a chart-topping hit with the appropriate anthropomorphic animal. The options are as vast as the animal kingdom. Should Cardi B be sung...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

38 Years Later, ‘Return of the Jedi’ Receives National Honor

38 years after the Star Wars original trilogy wrapped up with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), the film — which followed Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) — has received a notable accolade in the United States.
MOVIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Return of Jedi,' 'Selena' added to National Film Registry

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color. The...
MOVIES
NBC Los Angeles

Vigil Honors Vicente Fernández on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A vigil for the late Mexican icon Vicente Fernández will take place Friday night on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hauser Entertainment company, which began promoting Vicente Fernández concerts in Los Angeles years before, is behind the vigil that starts at 5 p.m. PST. The vigil is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

National Film Registry Adds ‘Return Of The Jedi’, ‘Fellowship Of The Ring’, ‘Strangers On A Train’, ’Sounder’, ‘WALL-E’ & More

The Library of Congress has unveiled its annual list of 25 movies to make the cut for the National Film Registry. The selection, considered among America’s most influential motion pictures, features titles spanning from 1902-2008. Among them are Alfred Hitchcock’s 1951 Strangers On A Train; 1962’s Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?, starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford; 1972 tearjerker Sounder, which brought Cicely Tyson a Best Actress Oscar nomination; John Waters’ Pink Flamingos (1972); and Michael Schultz’s 1975 Cooley High. More recent classics such as 1983’s Star Wars: Episode VI – Return Of The Jedi, 1984’s A Nightmare On Elm...
MOVIES
Polygon

Lord of the Rings, Return of the Jedi deemed culturally significant by Library of Congress

The National Film Registry, a list of movies deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, is making room for blockbusters. This year’s inductees include Star Wars Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and WALL•E, which means that they will be “recommended for preservation by those holding the best elements for that film,” according to the Library of Congress’ mission statement. And, while it is not a designation of the best movies in the way that Oscars are, it is a declaration from the Library of Congress that these movies “reflect who we are as a people and as a nation.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
aiptcomics

Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 87: Return of the Jedi

Today we continue our periodic analysis of the Star Wars films with the third and final entry in the original trilogy, Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Joining us for the discussion is D. Rayven Spencer from the Star Wars podcast Sistas with Sabers, and YouTube shows Force Connect, and Broaxium.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
