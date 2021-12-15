Hollywood Minute: 'Return of the Jedi' honored

The National Film Registry, a list of movies deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, is making room for blockbusters. This year’s inductees include Star Wars Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and WALL•E, which means that they will be “recommended for preservation by those holding the best elements for that film,” according to the Library of Congress’ mission statement. And, while it is not a designation of the best movies in the way that Oscars are, it is a declaration from the Library of Congress that these movies “reflect who we are as a people and as a nation.”
Comments / 0