ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Try These 4 Things Before Leaving a Job

By Tutti Taygerly
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUSQk_0dNWFQpw00

It’s Sunday afternoon and Tracy is pouring over a stuffed inbox to try to get a jump on the next week, a task that dependably takes much of the joy out of what should be precious time off. She’s also ruminating over feedback she got during the previous week, and is also anxious about tomorrow’s executive presentation. Then, a check of her phone finds a second text from a headhunter… an enticing title, a more innovative company and more money. Who could say “No”?

You’ve most likely experienced a similar situation — was tired if not resentful of a job and the amount of time and energy it required, and dreamt of something better. As soon as you think you found it, you walk into your boss’s office with a two-week notice.

Having coached a great many tech executives over the years, I’ve seen this pattern play out in myriad ways, and have engaged in it myself — fallen prey to the shiny object syndrome in thinking the next job will be far better than the current one. However, unless you get down to the root causes of why a current position isn’t working, chances are that the same problems will be taken along for the ride.

Related: "The Great Resignation," And The Future Of The Workplace

Here a are a few proven ways of making sure that you’ve addressed any pivotal issues before jumping ship.

1. Ask yourself why you joined the company

Do a little memory check of your current position. Recall particularly how it felt when you got the job offer and what you loved about taking it. Was it the mission and purpose? The company leaders, or your immediate boss? Was it the chemistry with colleagues and other team members, or perhaps it was the title or money? Remember these feelings and motivation(s), and examine which actually still exist in this current role.

2. Be mindful of your enduring value

Now consider more broadly the time you’ve been there. Did you get the things that you wanted? What have you learned? What have been your personal and professional wins? Take a moment to catalog all of these, big and small, and celebrate.

All too often, we gloss over wins and spend time griping at setbacks. Thinking about your value and contributions will also remind you that no position is perfect, and that the next “dream job” will have ups and downs, too. Focusing on what is going well can get you through the long hours, the difficult feedback and conflicts, and remind you of the purpose of your professional life.

Related: Feel More Valuable: 3 Ways to Raise Your Self-Worth

3. Be your own advocate

Consider what else you can still learn at this job. Ask what new skills could you practice and who could be a valuable person to advise you, then begin having conversations that can make that happen. Start with your boss: add to that relationship, perhaps by having a direct, firm and upbeat conversation about why you joined the company, what you’ve accomplished and where you’d like to go. Perhaps that’s an expansion of your current role, getting some additional training, trying something new or being matched with a mentor to move in a different direction.

4. Build relationships broadly

If your boss is reluctant to work with you, or that relationship is strained, look beyond. What relationships have you built or can build with other leaders in the company and/or among peers? Look at the people you admire the most and reach out to them for a one-on-one conversation. Get their opinion on a thorny problem you’re struggling with, or ask them questions to draw out their own path towards leadership. It can be intimidating to reach out in this way, but one of the biggest regrets I hear from people who have left jobs is that they spent too little time cultivating a better understanding of their colleagues.

Related: How to Find the Right Mentor: Insights From an Immigrant Entrepreneur

Once you’ve engaged in a good faith effort at these steps, it's okay to start interviewing, but remember that it’s not all or nothing… you don’t have to leave tomorrow. Instead, start by doing research: have conversations, look around and talk to people at other companies, and while you’re doing so, be sure to have conversations within your present company. It’s okay to have multiple futures for a career, so take a few months to explore different possibilities.

It’s always flattering to be wooed by another company, but unless you develop the muscle to have these important conversations, you could find yourself in the same situation job after job, and wind up like Tracy with her Sunday afternoon dreads. Better yet, even if these conversations and efforts don’t result in a dream resolution, or a new position, you’ll have homes valuable skill and developed relationships that will serve you in the end, trust me.

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Three Things You Should And Shouldn’t Do If You Leave Your Job

Chief Marketing Officer at JLab, a leading headphone and tech brand. The business world is buzzing about the “Great Resignation” — a time when employees are more empowered in their careers than ever before. Whether you’ve been with your company for a year or you’ve been there for 10 years, it’s important to handle your resignation appropriately.
JOBS
mynews13.com

Walking away: Why millions of workers are leaving their jobs

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s being dubbed “The Great Resignation.”. The month of September set a national record when 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs, many without anything else lined up. Samantha Rivera, 28, originally had no plans of leaving her serving job. “I was in customer...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC San Diego

Why Are Women Leaving Their Jobs?

After taking a career break for a few years to care for her son, Nikki Dong is grateful she is working again as a software engineer in Silicon Valley. Now, it's a matter of juggling work and being a mother. But so many other women remain unemployed. Labor economists said...
ECONOMY
musictimes.com

8 Things to Keep in Mind Before Starting a Company

Entrepreneurship, or rather starting a business, is a work full of responsibilities and hassles. Starting a business is not as smooth as dreamy fictional movies. Sometimes it might feel difficult to manage things, especially when all the work comes in a single go and you are in a confusing situation. Thus, before you start a company, have certain checkpoints to fulfil. Following are eight things you must keep in mind before starting a business.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
mediafeed.org

20 critical things to consider before buying a house

Buying a home is a great investment and a very big deal. But there’s no going back once you sign that purchase agreement. For that reason, you should go out of your way to ask as many questions as possible before you commit to buying a property. What is the average commission rate in your state, and how can you find low-commission agents? Why is the seller moving after just one year in the house? Who are the cash buyers you may be competing against? You should get all the information you can to make an informed decision.
REAL ESTATE
Fast Company

I was rejected 357 times before landing my dream job. Here’s what I learned

Like many bright-eyed recent grads, I thought I had my post-college life planned out, with my degree and industry decided. While I graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Management, I quickly realized that my passions were actually in software engineering. So, I took a risk, quit my job, and signed up for a coding bootcamp to learn everything I could about a new industry.
JOBS
Sira M.

5 Signs Someone Truly Loves You

Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
CIO

IT takes on a product mindset

When Steven Palmese moved into the CIO role at Presidio two years ago, he found an IT department delivering technologies through a project-based approach using waterfall development methods for some tasks and agile practices for others. Palmese knew that wasn’t going to work moving forward. “It’s not responsive. By...
TECHNOLOGY
twollow.com

What Traits Do We Like the Least in Our Colleagues?

The return to the office is slow but sure, after 18 months of lockdowns, furloughs, and remote working agreements. There are a lot of things we miss about office work – the tea rounds, lunchtime gossips, the social gatherings once the day is done – but there are things which may make you think twice about coming back. The prospect of clashing with certain personalities is certainly one of them, so which traits do we like least in our colleagues?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

An Entrepreneurial Mindset: What Is It And How Can You Build It?

CEO and Founder of QA Madness. Leading a team of specialists who help companies globally deliver better digital products and experiences. A regular C student is the perfect example of a person with an entrepreneurial mindset. How so? Believe it or not, I mean it in a good way. Most C students are great at crisis management. They need to manage to keep up with the studying process enough to pass the tests. They are less likely to be disappointed with getting a lower grade, but they bother just enough to pass the tests.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How to gracefully return to that job you quit during the pandemic

A record breaking 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September, bringing 2021’s total resignations to 34.5 million and counting, but some may soon find themselves trying to get their old job back. According to a study conducted by the Workplace Institute, 15% of employees have returned—or “boomeranged”—back to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

More people making “QuitToks” when leaving their jobs

ABC NEWS– The number of Americans quitting their jobs was close to a record back in October. Now, some people are taking to social media as they quit. Some are sharing what they’re calling “QuitToks” and making the decision public. ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis has more on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
CatTime

6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Cat Parents

If a friend of yours is a new cat parent, and therefore, a future feline fanatic, it's a great time to get them a gift to welcome home the new kitty. The post 6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Cat Parents appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy