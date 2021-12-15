ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' Jakeem Grant named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Chris Emma
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) Bears receiver and punt returner Jakeem Grant on Wednesday was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Grant had a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the second quarter of the Bears' 45-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. It was the first punt return touchdown in the NFL this season and the longest punt return touchdown in Bears franchise history.

Grant also scored on a 46-yard reception coming on a jet sweep toss play during the second quarter Sunday.

Acquired by the Bears from the Dolphins in a trade in October, Grant won this honor for the third time in his six-year NFL career.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

