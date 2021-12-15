ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Five puppies rescued from house fire on East Third St. in Galesburg

By News Reports
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
GALESBURG — No injuries were reported but five puppies were rescued from a house fire at at 345 E. Third St. Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the city of Galesburg.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday. The response included all three stations and the 12 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, smoke was showing from the west side of the single-story home.

Battalion Chief Derek Perry established command and the Central Station crew made entry into the home and made their way into the basement to extinguish the fire. Fire crews also located and rescued five puppies. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is still under investigation by Galesburg Fire and Police Department investigators.

The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

